MAN TRUCK AND BUS The initiative together with Volkswagen to protect the environment – News

The first VGI ECO DAY was held on 13 May, an afternoon dedicated to the collection of plastic and to raising awareness of the environment. The collaborators of MAN Truck & Bus Italia joined the commendable initiative together with colleagues from Volkswagen Group Italia, and together they carried out clean-up operations by cleaning various green areas in the South Adige Park, along the banks of the river that crosses Verona.

On a total area of ​​approximately 58,000 m2, 670 kg of plastic and waste were collected, a concrete gesture which confirms the all-round commitment of the Volkswagen Group in Italy for environmental protection and which is part of the numerous activities promoted in this coveted by all brands. Also from a logistical point of view, particular attention has been paid to the impact on the environment, favoring electric mobility, the use of buses for handling larger groups and using the MAN eTGE, a 100% electric van, for handling materials necessary for the organization.

The event was coordinated by Plastic Free Odv Onlus, a voluntary association created with the aim of making as many people as possible aware of the dangers of plastic pollution. Reference reality for this issue, Plastic Free supported in identifying a suitable area for carrying out the activity and provided those present with significant information and data, increasing awareness on the subject.

Environmental protection is a priority issue for the Volkswagen Group which, in line with its environmental policy, promotes a holistic approach to sustainability. An example in this sense is #Project1Hour, an initiative which has been taking place for three years on International Earth Day, which involves all the Group’s 675,000 collaborators worldwide and the sales network committed to dedicating an hour of the working day to developing their respective knowledge on climate protection and to come up with concrete ideas in this area.