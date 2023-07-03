Home » Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Lunge: Tragic End to a Sentimental Relationship in Licey Al Medio
Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Lunge: Tragic End to a Sentimental Relationship in Licey Al Medio

Santiago de los Caballeros.- Through police persecution, a man who was being pursued for allegedly murdering another man during an argument has surrendered to the authorities.

The incident took place in Licey Al Medio, where a well-known transsexual, Estiben Jiménez, also known as La Bella, 24 years old, reportedly stabbed José Luis Pichardo, nicknamed El Compa, 45, multiple times. The motive for the crime is believed to be related to a passionate dispute between the two individuals, occurring at the residence of the assailant.

Meanwhile, the Police have apprehended Cristopher Germosen Beato, the brother of the main suspect, in connection with the case.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, members of the Scientific Police collected a knife, approximately 20 centimeters in length, believed to be the weapon used in the homicide. Both suspects and the seized weapon are currently under the custody of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, pending further investigation.

The authorities are expected to gather additional evidence and conduct thorough interrogations in order to establish a clearer picture of the events leading to the tragedy. The families of the victim and the accused are yet to release an official statement.

As the legal proceedings progress, the local community expresses shock and concern over the incident. The tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means, urging individuals to seek help, guidance, and support to prevent such devastating outcomes.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue to investigate the case to ensure justice is served and bring closure to the affected parties.

