MAN With the inauguration of the ‘Center’ in Turin, the commercial and assistance network – Companies is consolidated

The MAN Truck & Bus European network is among the most branched out and its emergency services offer the certainty of returning to travel in a very short time and for some years MAN Italia has been committed to being able to guarantee its customers the same level of assistance and guaranteed timeliness throughout Europe.

The inauguration of the MAN Center in Turin marks a further step on this path as underlined by Alessio Sani, Network Development Manager of MAN Truck & Bus Italia: “The opening of the MAN Center in Turin represents a fundamental stage in the network development plan MAN in Italy. Thus we arrive at the eighth MAN Center, continuing the path begun in 2016 to strengthen MAN’s presence in our country: supporting the network of authorized partners with our direct centers in important areas for business growth.

This program is also the concrete demonstration of the strategic importance that Italy represents for our brand: MAN is making important investments, which also have a positive impact in terms of employment”.

The new MAN Center Turin is located in Grugliasco, in via Alfiero Maserati 68, in the immediate Turin hinterland, inside the ring road and behind the Sito Interport, where there are important logistics hubs, from BRT to Amazon, the agri-food market CAAT, and various manufacturing and distribution companies. A logistically ideal position because it is easily accessible from the A4 Turin-Milan-Trieste, A6 Turin-Savona motorways and those direct to the Frejus and Mont Blanc tunnels towards France.