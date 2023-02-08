I have. an Amazon voucher is the cute name chosen by ho. Furniture for the new portability promotion. Anyone who decides to transfer their number from another manager by Tuesday 31 January will receive a gift 10 euro voucher to spend on Amazon.

You simply need to:

open the portal

select the offer I have. Mobile choice

complete the request by January 31st, then when you will actually start using the ho network. Mobile doesn’t matter, however you are entitled to the gift.

Once the procedure has been completed and the delivery method chosen, once the SIM of the Vodafone virtual operator has been received, it will be necessary activate it with one of the usual three ways:

da app

on newsstands

at the tobacco shop.

Within 7 days of transferring your number to ho. Mobile you will receive the 10 euro Amazon voucher with a text message. The operation cannot be combined with I have. A lot of friends nor with ho. ambassador. However, keep an eye on the new rules for portability in force since November. Here are the conditions governing the use of the gift voucher: