I have. an Amazon voucher is the cute name chosen by ho. Furniture for the new portability promotion. Anyone who decides to transfer their number from another manager by Tuesday 31 January will receive a gift 10 euro voucher to spend on Amazon.
You simply need to:
- open the portal
- select the offer I have. Mobile choice
- complete the request by January 31st, then when you will actually start using the ho network. Mobile doesn’t matter, however you are entitled to the gift.
Once the procedure has been completed and the delivery method chosen, once the SIM of the Vodafone virtual operator has been received, it will be necessary activate it with one of the usual three ways:
- da app
- on newsstands
- at the tobacco shop.
Within 7 days of transferring your number to ho. Mobile you will receive the 10 euro Amazon voucher with a text message. The operation cannot be combined with I have. A lot of friends nor with ho. ambassador. However, keep an eye on the new rules for portability in force since November. Here are the conditions governing the use of the gift voucher:
Amazon.it Gift Certificates can only be used to purchase eligible products on the amazon.it website. The order total is deducted from your Amazon.co.uk Gift Card balance. The remaining balance of the Amazon.it Gift Card will be displayed on the Amazon.it account of the customer who redeemed the Gift Card. If the order total is greater than the value of the Amazon.it Gift Card, the difference must be paid using another payment method among those accepted on Amazon.it. Amazon.it Gift Certificates and their remaining balance are valid for ten years from the date of issue.
Amazon.co.uk Gift Cards may not be used to purchase other Amazon.co.uk Gift Cards, to activate or renew your Amazon Prime membership, or for any unauthorized commercial purpose, including to facilitate the resale or shipment of products from Amazon. en. Amazon.it Gift Certificates may not be reloaded, resold, redeemed for cash, or used in any manner otherwise prohibited by the Amazon.it Gift Certificate policy. The remaining balance of a Gift Card associated with an Amazon.it account cannot be transferred to another Amazon.it account
OFFERS I. FURNITURE AVAILABLE AND SERVICES INCLUDED
Here are the offers I have. Mobile currently activesorted by month in ascending order:
- orange
- what does it offer: unlimited minutes and SMS, 100 GB (6.4 roaming) or 150 GB (7.3 roaming), activation and free SIM
- who can activate it: clients of Iliad, Fastweb, Coop Voce and others
- how much does it cost: 6.99 euros/month for 100 gigs, 7.99 euros/month for 150 gigs
- 200 Giga
- what does it offer: unlimited minutes and SMS, 200 gigabytes (9.1 roaming), activation and free SIM
- who can activate it: Iliad, Fastweb, Poste Mobile and others customers
- how much does it cost: 9.99 euros/month
- purple
- what does it offer: unlimited minutes and SMS, 50 GB (11 roaming) or 150 GB (12.8 roaming), activation from 9 euros, free SIM
- who can activate it: TIM, Vodafone, WindTre and Very Mobile customers
- how much does it cost: 11.99 euros/month 50 gigabytes, 13.99 euros/month 150 gigabytes.
All the offers I have. Mobile they understand:
- surfing in 4G up to 30 Mbps
- hotspot mobile
- SMS I have. called
- alert and call forwarding
- number 42121 free to check the remaining credit
- blocking of services and serial toll numbers
- no extra costs.
The recharges I have. Mobile are available on the app, website, ho. points of sale, tobacconists, betting shops and bars connected to the Lottomatica ItaliaServizi network, enabled Mooney points of sale and enabled newsagents of the M-Dis Distribuzione network. You can also activate the auto-recharge, to have the exact cost of the renewal available every month.