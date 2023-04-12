What a dominance of Manchester City in the quarter-final derby!

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City beat Bayern more convincingly than the final score 3:0 (1:0) in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League suggests. While in tonight’s second match Inter players beat Benfica in Lisbon 2:0, there was less uncertainty in England, because the “citizens” Pep Guardiola gave three goals to the shaken Bavarians, and they could have at least as many more.

The scorers for the English team were Rodri from distance in the 27th minute, Bernardo Silva with a header in the 70th minute assisted by Erling Holland, and then of course the Norwegian also scored to make the final, but still insufficient 3:0 after everything which has been seen. Bayern’s new coach Thomas Tuchel failed to stabilize the team after the beginning of the month succeeded Julian Nagelmanwas eliminated from the German Cup by Freiburg, and tonight in Manchester he experienced a fierce slap from probably the main candidate for winning the title this year.

The mighty City under the leadership of Pep Guardiola managed to “only” enter the final once since 2016, and this is the season in which it would be a surprise if they do not at least repeat that result! In any case, the placement in the semi-finals is already confirmed, and the rematch will certainly be just a formality and preparation for the next step towards the title of European champion.

How City is playing this season is also proven by the statistics of the spectacular Erling Holland, who has already scored 45 goals this season in all competitions. No Premier League player has managed to do that before him, and from everything we see from him, we can only conclude that the best is yet to come. Remember, he is only 22 years old! See how he surprised everyone against Bayern, then assisted Bernardo Silva:

See also Colonel Edward Shames, the last survivor of the "Band of Brothers", has died

Halland in Bernardo Silva Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Pairs and quarter-final results