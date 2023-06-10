Home » Manchester City-Inter: the Dzeko move and the doubtful Mkhitaryan for Inzaghi. Walker changes Guardiola’s defense | First page
World

Manchester City-Inter: the Dzeko move and the doubtful Mkhitaryan for Inzaghi. Walker changes Guardiola’s defense | First page

by admin
Manchester City-Inter: the Dzeko move and the doubtful Mkhitaryan for Inzaghi. Walker changes Guardiola’s defense | First page

The long eve of the most important match of the season brings with it various training doubts for both Simone Inzaghi that for Pep Guardiola. Manchester City e Inter the 2022/23 Champions League final will be played from 9 pm at the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul, which could give the first glory to the English on the one hand and perhaps unexpected joy to the Nerazzurri on the other. But who will be the 22 who will start from 1′ in tomorrow’s match? There are 4 variables that the two coaches will have to resolve.

INZAGHI AND THE TWO DOUBTS – Inter’s lineup shouldn’t differ too much from the one that accompanied the Nerazzurri to the Champions League from the knockout stage onwards, then from the round of 16 against Porto, then via Benfica and Milan. Edin Dzeko he is now the favorite to join Lautaro Martinez in attack. Inzaghi entrusted him with the “casacchine” as owner in finishing training with Romelu Lukaku destined to take over to exploit potential spaces and freshness. The doubt that remains for the coach is therefore that of the midfield because in his head an Inter with Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu next to Barella is more performing from the first than one without the Armenian midfielder. However, the condition of the former Roma and Dortmund is not 100% and only at the last minute will Inzaghi dissolve the ballot with Brozovich.

GUARDIOLA’S SURPRISE? – Walker makes it, although English like Mkhitaryan is not at the top. With him City can vary a lot in Guardiola’s fluid scheme and prove much more offensive by blocking the back approach with Stones in line and Gundogan further back. LHowever, the most important variable is represented by… Pep Guardiola himself which is no stranger to surprises aimed at astounding. He did it in the recent past and also in the more distant past. Mahrez may be the only variable other than Aké in defense.

See also  LIQUI MOLY / Sina Ataei new International Director of Public Relations - Companies

PROBABLE FORMATIONS
Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones; Rodri; Bernard, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.
Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro.

You may also like

Nearly 1,000 people marched in Taipei to support...

A black woman prefers Serbia to Croatia |...

Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US

Theodore Kaczynski, the bomber known as the Unabomber,...

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy