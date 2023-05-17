Manchester City reaches Inter in the Champions League final! Guardiola humiliates Real Madrid, 4-0 | First page

Manchester City reaches Inter in the Champions League final! The second semifinal return is without history, the English beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad: double by Bernardo Silva in the first half, round off Eder Militao’s own goal and the goal of Julian Alvarez on an assist from Foden in the second half. Therefore, Simone Inzaghi will be challenged in Istanbul on June 10th Pep Guardiolawhich finds the 100th victory as a coach in the Champions League. Stops the path of Charles Ancelottiwho with 191 games as coach in the Champions League becomes the absolute record holder of the competition, detaching Sir Alex Ferguson (190).

FIRST HALF – Guardiola confirms the XI from the first leg, Ancelotti deploys Militao in defense in place of Rudiger. The start is all from the City. The first attempt is by Walker from 20 metres, the ball very high over the crossbar, much more dangerous in the 6th minute is the incursion by Haaland who also jumps Courtois but finds no free teammates in the area. A minute later it was Rodri who frightened the Madrid goalkeeper with a poisonous right foot that went just wide. A veritable siege by Guardiola’s team, who went very close to taking the lead in the 13th minute: Grealish’s cross from the left, Haaland stands out but on the goring Courtois manages to save everything with his body and hand. A minute later Grealish got Carvajal drunk and kicked from the left, but the ball went high. In the 19th minute De Bruyne tries with a free kick, but his shot goes wide. Courtois confirms himself as the absolute protagonist with another monstrous save in the 21st minute: header by Haaland following developments from a corner, the Belgian goalkeeper is against time but manages to stretch and deflect the ball. But in the 23rd minute Courtois also had to give up: De Bruyne found the corridor for Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese controlled and left the goal, Manchester City 1-0 crowning a start of absolute domination. The English didn’t stop and in the 27th minute they went close to doubling the lead with Haaland, left footed control and a very violent right footed shot that went wide. Real Madrid gives signs of awakening in the 33rd minute with Rodrygo’s verticalization for Benzema, but Ederson with a low exit anticipates the French striker. And a minute later it nearly equalized: broadside from the distance of Kroos, Ederson lightly touches the ball which hits the crossbar. However, the blow does not scare City, which in the 37th minute he reacts strongly: action persisted from the left, Gundogan’s shot rejected by Militao, Modric forgets Bernardo Silva who heads back into the net for the 2-0 and personal brace. And in the 45th minute he also tries for a set, but the shot is weak and Courtois blocks it. That a minute later he is saved by his defenders on Akanji’s conclusion.

SECOND HALF – The second half starts with no changes but with a more aggressive Real Madrid: in the 50th minute Alaba tries a free-kick, a great save by Ederson. An ingenuity by Carvajal opens the door wide open to Gundogan, who however spoils the opportunity. Ancelotti changes with a surprise move, Modric out and Rudiger in. And in the 70th minute everything was played out by sending Asensio onto the field for Kroos, fully front-wheel drive for Real. However, it was still the hosts who came close to scoring: Gundogan invents with his heel and puts Haaland face to face with Courtois, a right-footed shot but the Belgian goalkeeper manages to deflect the ball onto the crossbar and keep the blancos. But nothing can happen in the 76th minute, when City brings down the curtain: a free-kick from the left by De Bruyne, a shot by Akanji who finds the innocent Militao on the trajectory who deflects on goal for the 3-0. Fans in a frenzy and the last segment of the control match, Mahrez (for Gundogan), Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez and Ceballos enter for Camavinga, Carvajal and Rodrygo. Ederson wants to defend the clean sheet at all costs and opposes Benzema and Lucas Vazquez. In the final out De Bruyne for Foden and Haaland for Alvarez, who in the 91st minute finds the definitive poker on Foden’s own verticalization. It ends 4-0 at the Etihad: Manchester City crushes Real Madrid and reaches Inter in the Champions League final.