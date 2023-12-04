Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wanted to “kill” the referee! (VIDEO) | Sports

Erling Holland could not contain his anger after a decision by referee Simon Hooper in the match with Tottenham.

Source: Conor Molloy / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Manchester City and Tottenham played a fantastic match that saw as many as six goals (3:3). At the end of that match, complete chaos arose on the field after a controversial decision by the referee Simon Hooper for which it is Erling Halland wanted to “kill” him. In stoppage time, Emerson Royal made a sliding start in the middle of the field to stop the “Citizen” striker, he immediately got up and sent the ball into the area, Jack Grealish was going towards the rival’s goal, but then the whistle was blown.

The main referee did not let go of the advantage, which everyone expected, but decided to stop the attack of the home team and award a foul. Haland is furious, he couldn’t believe what was happening, he immediately ran to the British referee and started shouting, he also grabbed his head in shock. It seemed like she wanted to “slam” him, but somehow managed to hold back. Hooper gave a yellow card to Royal because of the start, and then showed the same to Haaland because of the reaction and protest.

The match started with a goal from Son already in the 6th minute, and then three minutes later the same player sent the ball into his own net. In the 31st minute, Foden scored to give City the lead. In the 69th minute, Lo Celso equalized, and in the 81st, Griliš brought a new lead. In the 90th minute, Kulusevski equalized, and City had an attack that could have brought them all three points, until Hooper announced himself…

See the controversial situation:

This is absolutely insane you know. Pure fraud from referee’s against Liverpool and Manchester City, both when they faced Tottenham. Don’t have words, the incompetence is beyond mental. pic.twitter.com/S8tHMGTCFy — (@WilcoFtbl)December 3, 2023

