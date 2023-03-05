Guardiola brings in Guardiola sounds like a pun, but it’s not, it’s a transfer that could go down in history.

Source: Profimedia

Pep Guardiola wants to clean up the team next season and would start with the defense. By bringing in Holland and Alvarez, the attack was reconstructed, but the defense is a problem, and after Joao Cancelo was sold, Aymeric Laporte is also on the verge of leaving. The Catalan has an ideal replacement for him, Josko Guardiol.

This 21-year-old Croatian stopper attracted the attention of European giants by playing at the World Cup in Qatar, and according to foreign media, he is the only defender that Guardiola wants in his team. He is strong, good at jumping, but above all excellent with the ball at his feet, which is the most important thing for Pep.

Laporte is “in the window” and City is ready to sell him, but the price of the Croatian footballer is a much bigger problem than that sale. Already in the winter, Guardiola tried to buy the Croatian defender, but Leipzig did not want to let him go at any price, and that was because of the Champions League. City met Leipzig in the round of 16 and in the first match it was Guardiol who equalized at 1:1 after Riyad Mahrez’s goal for the “citizens”.

It is certainly certain that the 21-year-old central defender will be the most expensive stopper in the history of football, because allegedly City already offered 110,000,000 euros for him, which was flatly rejected in Germany. And Dinamo Zagreb will also make serious money from this transfer. They already sold Guardiola for 18,800,000 euros, but the Blues also get 20 percent of the profit from the next sale of this player. If the transfer amounts to over 100,000,000 euros, it would mean that the “Blues” could earn as much as they earned from the sale itself.