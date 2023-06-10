Manchester City wins the Champions League and takes the roof of Europe

by palermolive.it – ​​27 minutes ago

Manchester City win Champions League: Citizens complete historic Treble. At Ataturk in Istanbul, Inter surrendered 1-0 in the final and were unable to repeat the success of 2010: City won, taking the treble and their first Champions League title in history. After a first half without great opportunities and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Manchester City wins the Champions League and climbs to the top of Europe appeared 27 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».