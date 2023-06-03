Manchester City won the FA Cup | Sport

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are celebrating, but the most important match awaits them next Saturday!

Source: Profimedia

Two volleys and two goals by Ilkaj Gundogan were enough for the German representative to lift the second trophy this season! Manchester City won Manchester United 2:1 in the final of the FA Cup, and that’s how Gundogan, as the captain of City, lifted the trophy intended for the team that won the FA Cup after the Premier League winner’s cup.

Of course, for Manchester City, this final was only a prelude to the most important match in the club’s history, which follows on Sunday, when in the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola’s team has the opportunity to win over Inter in the final of the Champions League, he also won the “early” cup.

This final started spectacularly, as Gundogan managed to score a goal only 13 seconds after the start of the match! The ball fell to him on the volley, he fired at it and sent it straight behind David De Gea. However, that lead did not last long because careless Jack Grealish played with his hand and in the 33rd minute, Bruno Fernandes equalized from the penalty spot.

However, Gundogan put an end to the match in the 51st minute when, after a cross from Kevin De Brijne’s corner, Gundogan again caught the ball on the volley and scored another goal! For now, Pep Guardiola and his chosen ones have a double crown, but only next Saturday awaits what they are most interested in – the Champions League trophy.

(WORLD)