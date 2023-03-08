Vut Vehorst spoke out after the video that circulated on social networks after the Manchester United debacle.

Izvor: Twitter/Mobyhaque1/Screenshot

Manchester United was not only humiliated on the road to Liverpool (7:0), but the behavior of their players is also under scrutiny. First, the attention of the media was occupied by Bruno Fernandes, who surrendered already after the third or fourth goal and, as the captain, asked to be replaced, while then a video “came to life” on social networks in which he Wut Wehorst touches the Liverpool crest on the eve of the match, which “translated” into football language would mean that he supports them.

It is a sign that is located on the wall in front of the entrance to the “Anfield” field, which is usually touched by Liverpool players, so it was unusual to see why Wut Vehorst decided on this move.

Because of this, Manchester United fans attacked him, so the Dutchman, who arrived in the winter on loan from Burnley and fit in well with the new team, had to explain on Instagram that he only did it to prevent Virgil van Dijk, his teammate from the national team , to touch the coat of arms. A somewhat strange explanation, but Vehorst assures that there is no room for any controversy.

“Usually I don’t react to media captions, but this time I have to explain because the fans of Manchester United are important to me. I want to clarify the video that is circulating on the networks… I know from the national team that Van Dijk always touches that sign and my only intention was to stop it and joke with him before the match. I’ve only supported Twente since I was a kid and now I’m proud to be a Manchester United player and don’t question my loyalty to the club. Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we’re doing our best to fix it in the coming weeks. We will try to get him back on track and achieve our goals for this season.”wrote Vehorst.

The Dutch striker, who spent the first part of the season on loan at Besiktas, has scored one goal for the Red Devils since arriving this winter, and has assisted three more in all competitions.

(WORLD)