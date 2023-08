MILANO — It was no surprise: the rumor about falling out of love by Robert Mancini for the National it had already been around since last March, when he anticipated it Republic. However, it was a trauma for the team and for its traditional 60 million fans: thanks to the Arabian wind (the proposal to coach the saudi national), the coach interrupted his five-year adventure with his resignation, marked by the European Championship won in 2021 and the failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook