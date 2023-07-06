Home » Mancuso trains with his new teammates (VIDEO)
World

by admin
by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 57 seconds ago

Leonardo Mancuso is officially a new Palermo player, whose official announcement arrived a little while ago in the channels of the rosanero club. In the Instagram stories, the eagles have posted a video in which the now ex Monza trains in Veronello together with his new teammates. CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO The article Palermo to Veronello:…

