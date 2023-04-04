.Due to the positivity of six patients to the coronavirus, the pulmonology department of the Mandic hospital has taken stringent measures and closed its doors isolating the infected people.

From what has been possible to verify, the virus would have been transmitted by a relative who, having come to visit the patient probably with not particularly serious symptoms or with an unmanifest latent infection, transmitted the positivity which then spread. Six subjects therefore tested positive and with them also a couple of nurses and for this reason the ward, although the symptoms were mild and therefore not worrying from the point of view of the course of the infection, was closed to external visitors.