DF presidential candidate Andrija Mandić addressed the media and citizens from the Serbian House in Podgorica, stressing that Jakov Milatović is the future president of Montenegro.

Source: MONDO/Slavica Milović

“Thank you to every voter, you supported the policy of reconciliation that represents the future of Montenegro. Milatović’s victory in the second round is not possible without the support of the Democratic Front. Đukanović is the biggest problem of both present-day and past Montenegro, and tonight I call all to support the representative of Europe now (Milatović),” said Mandic.

“The parliamentary elections are ahead of us, where the citizens will know that they value the groundbreaking role of the Front in the presidential elections. Milatović is not the best candidate, but at this moment the majority of Montenegro has the duty to stand by him. For 25 years we have been fighting against Milo Đukanović, and now we are before achieving our main goal – removing Milo Đukanović as a symbol of everything bad in Montenegro,” he added.

(Mondo.me)