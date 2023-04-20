Mando Diao shuts down the Weekend Beach sign

Swedish Mando Diao command a last round of up to 26 confirmations for him Weekend Beach from Torre del Mar (Malaga). The great Andalusian summer festival event will take place from July 5 to 8.

For this closure, the organization has reserved one of the most respected international rock bands, we are talking about Mando Diao that possess, to this day, one of the most powerful direct ones. The Swedes will celebrate their 20th anniversary and present their new album in Torre del Mar, an authentic collection of hits.

British DJ and producer Andy Cpioneer in the drum & bass genre with his partner Flux Pavillionrenowned dubstep DJ and producer, known for his hit single Bass Cannon”They occupy an important space in this closure in which top female names that are achieving success and full relevance, such as that of the Puerto Rican, are also registered Young Miko which is already among the most listened to at the moment on digital platforms. Bad Bunny took her to the stage of her concert at the Choliseo in Puerto Rico, as did Karol G.

Dancehall reggae always with its positive message and good vibes from Green Valley will sound again on the beach of Torre del Mar with his new songs as well as the most famous reggaeton, R&B and electronic trap of this era, that of Recycled Jthe most underground Carabanchel.

The most rebellious rap group of these times, The Boys of the Corn will present their new album Yes Future, tackling issues of social criticism as always, have a lot to say and they will do so at Weekend Beach. Garabatto made history by being the first Spanish artist to work with Dua Lipa, the young Spanish producer achieved success with his remix Love Again.

More "female" artists that the organization always insists on giving a voice to. Sofia Gabbana, Argentinian who arrives to remove the foundations of the urban scene inside and outside our country. In his music we can find classic and 90s rap with clear influences of the oldschool sound. Sofía Conti is the person behind the musical project known as Skinny, another Argentinian who has been DJing in Spain for years and who will have the opportunity at the Torreño festival.

They will also be the rock of Uhomulti-instrumentalist musician, composer and producer known for having been a guitarist for the rock bands Platero y Tú and Extremoduro, the fresh sound of meler, the pop rock band from Tarifa Comandante Twin and the more granaína urban voice of Estela Trujillo. This latest preview is completed by Mario Díaz, Juandy Power, Liz Dj, Samy Marto, Sany Delitos, Mi Hermano y Yo and Yeico X Toni.

Electronic sounds are the protagonists once again at the Sunrise Stage. A meeting point for clubbers in Weekend Beach, which incorporates names like Arodes, a Spaniard residing in LA who has become a benchmark in deep sound. the american denis ferrer He also leads this new advance that closes the program of the most anticipated festival of the summer on the Costa del Sol. Outstanding producer who will land in Torre del Mar for the first time with his characteristic house sound.

The man from Madrid Karretero will pass through Sunrise Stage. A key name on the national scene, as an exponent of tech-house on the circuit of the capital. Another prominent artist joining Weekend Beach is kyiv DJ and producer Korolova. A contributor to platforms such as AFTR: HRS or Get Physical, her emotional style has brought her to the forefront of the international scene. Oliver Narbonne complete this closeout for the Sunrise Stage at WBFT 2023.