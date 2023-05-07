Home » Manfredi booed at the Maradona stadium after Napoli-Fiorentina
World

Manfredi booed at the Maradona stadium after Napoli-Fiorentina

by admin
Manfredi booed at the Maradona stadium after Napoli-Fiorentina

The only whistles of Maradona’s evening came during the Scudetto party, which took place after Napoli’s victory over Fiorentina. At the time of…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

The only whistles of the Maradona evening came during the celebration of the Scudetto, staged after the victory of Napoli on the Fiorentina. At the time of the awarding of Oilier – Neapolitan artist who received double platinum on the field after his performance – the people present in Fuorigrotta undoubtedly booed Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of the city.

The whistles addressed to the mayor are easily explained: Manfredi has always been a Juventus player, a football faith that the Napoli fans have evidently never forgiven him, despite the proximity to the De Laurentiis club in recent times. «But today’s victory is for every Neapolitan» replied Manfredi during the awards ceremony.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

You may also like

Juve to all Vlahovic: future, return to goal...

Vesna Rivas father beat and cut his hair...

basketball players mega with the image of the...

F1: Verstappen wins in Miami. Ferrari fifth with...

The U.S. seeks, maintains, and abuses hegemony, causing...

German tourist falls off his bike and dies...

Washington Post: The Texas Mall Killer is a...

Nenad Lalatović on VAR technology | Sport

Prigozhin does not leave Bakhmut: Moscow promises ammunition

the future beat me | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy