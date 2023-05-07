Manfredi booed at the Maradona stadium after Napoli-Fiorentina

Access the article and all the contents of the site
The only whistles of the Maradona evening came during the celebration of the Scudetto, staged after the victory of Napoli on the Fiorentina. At the time of the awarding of Oilier – Neapolitan artist who received double platinum on the field after his performance – the people present in Fuorigrotta undoubtedly booed Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of the city.
The whistles addressed to the mayor are easily explained: Manfredi has always been a Juventus player, a football faith that the Napoli fans have evidently never forgiven him, despite the proximity to the De Laurentiis club in recent times. «But today’s victory is for every Neapolitan» replied Manfredi during the awards ceremony.
