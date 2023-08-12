Home » Mangione, Meli and the Zoghlami twins, here are the Sicilians at the World Athletics Championships
The Zoghlami twins in the 3000 steeplechase, Alice Mangione and Riccardo Meli in the men’s and women’s 400 metres. They are the Sicilian standard-bearers at the athletics world championships which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from 19 to 27 August next. Countdown almost sold out with four Sicilians in the Italian representative at the…

