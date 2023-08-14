Manhunt Intensifies for Fugitive Accused of Impregnating and Imprisoning Daughter

Authorities Launch Manhunt for Fugitive Accused of Drugging and Impregnating Daughter

Police are intensifying their search for Alexis Alicea Torres, also known as “Popol,” a 34-year-old fugitive accused of drugging, impregnating, and imprisoning his daughter when she was just 13 years old. The operation, which includes agents and personnel from the Electric Power Authority and the Department of Natural Resources, has entered its second day as authorities search homes and irrigation canals for any sign of Torres.

During the search, residents of the Lajas Arriba neighborhood reported spotting Torres, providing a glimmer of hope in capturing the fugitive. Police Commissioner Antonio López also revealed that Torres has received death threats, further highlighting the urgency in locating him. The public is urged to come forward with any information on his whereabouts by contacting 787-343-2020.

Recent developments in the case include the discovery of clothes and canned food stolen from a residence which Torres allegedly climbed. In addition, a cache of weapons, including a pistol, ammunition, and a machete, was found in an air-conditioned room in a dairy near Torres’ residence. The establishment is believed to have been a workplace for Torres at some point.

Authorities are investigating if local businesses, including a bakery, have been assisting Torres by supplying him with food. Police Commissioner López emphasized that aiding a fugitive is a serious offense. A raid on an abandoned residence on Thursday was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

While authorities focus on capturing Torres, they are also looking into the possibility of additional victims. The Family Department has been involved in the case since March and has assumed custody of the 15-year-old victim, her 1-year-old infant, and another minor under the age of three. All minors are reported to be safe and in good health.

Torres faces charges including incest, witness intimidation, and mistreatment under the Law for the Safety, Well-being, and Protection of Minors. His wife, Liz Anette Rodriguez Gonzalez, also faces charges for allegedly being involved in the confinement of their daughter. Rodriguez Gonzalez was released on bond and is under electronic supervision.

The authorities express their commitment to protecting minors and diligently investigating this distressing case in collaboration with the Division of Sexual Crimes and Child Abuse of the Police and the Department of Justice.

