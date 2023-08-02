Manhunt Underway for Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Sebastián Marset in Bolivia

Title: Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Evades Capture as Massive Manhunt Takes Place in Bolivia

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities in Bolivia are currently engaged in a vast manhunt for Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera, a notorious Uruguayan drug trafficker. Marset was on the brink of being captured when police raided his opulent mansion in the Santa Cruz province. However, he managed to evade capture along with his wife and three children, fleeing the scene in a white Land Cruiser after receiving a timely warning about the raid.

The Man Behind the Search:

Highlighting the significance of the search, Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, described Marset as “a high-value drug trafficker for our entire region and the entire world.” Several law enforcement agencies, including Interpol, the DEA, and multiple South American countries, are currently involved in the manhunt to bring Marset to justice.

Escalating Efforts:

Minister Del Castillo confirmed that more than 2,250 police officers have been mobilized for the operation, with over 144 motorized units deployed. So far, there have been 23 operations, which include six raids resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals. Furthermore, seven other properties associated with Marset have been searched, yielding significant evidence, including a cache of firearms, ammunition, vehicles, bulletproof vests, and even marijuana.

Elusive Identity and Soccer Connections:

Marset, who operated under the alias Gabriel de Souza Beumer, entered Bolivia in 2018, subsequently obtaining documents and residence under both Uruguayan and Bolivian nationalities in 2019. Notably, the 32-year-old fugitive was involved in the sports industry as the owner of the Los Leones El Torno soccer club. Marset even played for the club under the name Luis Amorim, exploiting connections with the Brazilian Football Confederation. Additionally, he had a brief stint with Paraguay’s Deportivo Capiatá football club.

History of Drug Trafficking:

Marset’s involvement in drug trafficking extends back over a decade. In 2012, he was accused of coordinating the transport of marijuana from Paraguay to Uruguay. Although not formally charged with the offense, he was subsequently arrested in 2013 for orchestrating a similar shipment and handed a prison sentence. While incarcerated, Marset established ties with members of the First Command of the Capital (PCC), a notorious Brazilian mafia organization. This connection led him to establish his own criminal network, the First Uruguayan Cartel (PCU), after his release.

International Connections and Infamy:

Marset’s activities have not been confined solely to South America. He faced arrest in the United Arab Emirates in 2021, where he attempted to enter the country using a false Paraguayan passport. However, allegedly through contacting Uruguayan government officials, he managed to secure a new passport from his home country and was subsequently released. In 2022, Colombian President Gustavo Petro implicated Marset in the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. The drug trafficker is also wanted by Interpol for his alleged involvement in smuggling at least 16 tons of cocaine between Paraguay and Europe via Uruguay.

The Luxurious Mansion:

The search for Marset has brought attention to the sprawling mansion in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where he resided. The luxurious property featured a swimming pool, tropical plants, and entrances accessible from two streets. The two-story building was equipped with surveillance systems, including cameras and motion sensors. Exotic animals such as ocelots and monkeys were even discovered in the mansion’s garden during the raid.

Conclusion:

As the massive manhunt continues, authorities in Bolivia are determined to bring down the elusive drug trafficker Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera. With international agencies and several countries collaborating in the operation, the saga surrounding Marset’s criminal endeavors promises to unravel further, exposing a transcontinental drug trafficking and money laundering network with far-reaching implications for the region.