“Maniacs” were not at the Borac – Željezničar derby, THIS IS THE REASON! | Sports

"Maniacs" were not at the Borac – Željezničar derby, THIS IS THE REASON!

"Maniacs" were not at the Borac – Željezničar derby, THIS IS THE REASON!

It is known why Železničar fans are not allowed to come to the derby in Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

While the home team had the support of the faithful “Vultures”, the visitors from Sarajevo were left without the support of their fans, the popular “Manijak”, who went to the game, but did not arrive at the City Stadium in Banja Luka.

Namely, the police stopped a convoy of visiting fans in the vicinity of Banja Luka, after which they were sent back to Sarajevo for security reasons, so the stand in the south remained empty.

This is precisely where one of the main reasons why there was no “Maniac” in Serbian between Borac and Železničar is hidden.

The tribune for visiting fans at the City Stadium accommodates 260 spectators and that number was announced, however, more than 400 went to the away game in Banjaluka, reports SrpskaInfo.

According to unofficial information, the fans of Željeznicar went to Banjaluka with 6 buses and a large number of private cars.
Law enforcement officials insisted that only 260 fans could watch the match, but the people of Sarajevo rejected such a possibility, according to SrpskaInfo.

We remind you that Borac was also without the support of his fans at the derby in Grbavica during this season.

About 300 “Vultures” then arrived at the Željeznicara stadium, but the police chased them away immediately after entering the stadium after they were attacked with torches by Sarajevo supporters.

