On the initiative of some friends and comrades close to Socialism Foundation and to the magazine World operation In the course of the last month, a completely informal Group called “reformists for real”. It has begun to discuss the major political issues of our time and has elaborated an initial proposal for action dedicated to the need and objectives of a proportional electoral reform to be proposed and approved by Parliament. We attach the text with the signatures of the proponentshoping that those who share the proposed indications will join.

READ the Manifesto-appeal