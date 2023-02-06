Outbound tourism revives, many countries in Southeast Asia look forward to the arrival of Chinese tourists

This Spring Festival holiday, Guihua from Shanghai once again roamed the beautiful Phuket Island in Thailand. This is also the first overseas trip for their family of four in three years.

“Revisiting Thailand after three years, this feeling is both familiar and strange, like seeing an ‘old friend’.” She said.

Li Ling (pseudonym), who also chose to go to Phuket for the Spring Festival, also had the same feeling, “It’s exactly the same as Thailand in my memory.”

During the Spring Festival this year, the popularity of outbound tourism continues to rise, especially outbound tourism to Southeast Asian countries, which is quite eye-catching. Institutional data shows that the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders on January 8 increased by 628% year-on-year, setting a record since March 2020. At present, almost half of Chinese outbound tourists go to Thailand. After three years, outbound tourism finally ushered in a “recovery”.

On January 8, China officially canceled centralized quarantine after entry. After the release of outbound travel, some people went to Phuket to feel the warm sea breeze, and some went to Maldives to embrace the blue and clear beaches. This Spring Festival, the tourism market in Southeast Asia is really hot.

The person in charge of Spring Airlines said that domestic flights to Southeast Asia are very popular during the Spring Festival. The passenger load factor of the first flight from Shanghai to Phuket on January 18 reached 97%, and the passenger load factor of the flight from Guangzhou to Bangkok on January 20 was even higher. Reach 100%.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that all countries are warmly welcoming Chinese tourists. Both tourism boom and consumption boom reflect the Chinese people’s yearning for a better life and their confidence in the country’s development. It also allows people from all over the world to see the strong momentum of China‘s economic recovery and the global significance of China‘s economic improvement.

Going to Phuket again after three years is like seeing an “old friend”

Phuket is located in the south of Thailand, surrounded by more than 30 outlying islands. It is the largest and earliest developed island in Thailand. Because it has many natural beautiful beaches and coconut groves, it is known as the “Pearl of the Andaman Islands” and is popular with tourists from all over the world. favor.

During this trip, Li Ling’s family and two other friends had a lot of fun. The island is very rich in projects and there are many wild animals. The children not only came into close contact with lizards, peacocks, wild horses, bison and other animals, but also played jungle leap on the island. Li Ling said that his friend’s 5-year-old son called it “fun”.

On Phuket Island, Li Ling and his nine friends lived in a very original hotel, “the whole hotel is surrounded by butterflies.” Even without snorkeling, you can see all kinds of small fish and corals in the sea. “We all like this place very much. For the same price, we cannot live in an island hotel with such an environment in China,” she said.

Statistics show that the number of Chinese visa-on-arrival applicants for Thailand has tripled compared with the same period last year in the past half month, and the number of people purchasing Thai tourism products has increased by 10 times year-on-year. The Thai Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and other departments stated that Chinese tourists are gradually returning.

Locals are also eagerly awaiting the return of Chinese tourists. When Li Ling and his friends were visiting the largest local Banzaan seafood market, they were immediately surrounded by a group of vendors. The Thai guy is very enthusiastic, he sells to them in Chinese, and he even knows how to speak online. “They would say, ‘Brothers, old iron, you must come to our house’, we were shocked when we heard that.” Li Ling said, some vendors would joke that he had already waited for Chinese tourists for three months. years.

Guihua also felt the same way. When taking a taxi during the trip, the driver asked them, “Can all the Chinese guests come out? When will they come back?” The driver said that he was looking forward to the arrival of the Chinese tourists.

Just on January 9th, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Anutin, Thai Minister of Transport Chijobu, and Minister of Tourism and Sports Pippa also went to the airport to welcome the first batch of Chinese tourists to Thailand after the opening.

However, Li Ling also felt the impact of the epidemic on the local area. “It is obvious that when we went to Thailand before, Alipay and WeChat payment were relatively common, but this time we can only use Thai baht cash,” she said.

What Guihua sees is more the decline of the resorts on the island, “As a famous resort, Phuket has indeed withered a lot in the past three years. There are some resorts that you can imagine in their original glory, and they are now gone. It is estimated that the impact of the epidemic in the past three years has been very heavy, and it is currently recovering slowly.”

At present, Thailand has abolished the policy of mandatory wearing of masks, but Li Ling’s family still brought a lot of N95 masks on this trip. “No one wears masks on the streets of Thailand, but everyone still wears masks on the plane. Because they are all compatriots in China, they still have the habit of wearing masks.”

This Spring Festival, Phuket has arranged a lot of Chinese New Year elements. In the largest shopping mall in the area, Li Ling saw that many businesses hung up red lanterns and Chinese characters. “I can also feel the atmosphere of the Chinese New Year here, which is quite good.”

“In fact, Thailand is a very familiar place to me. This familiarity will bring a strong sense of security. At the same time, because I haven’t been there for a long time, the freshness and long-lost feeling are very exciting. When you see coconut groves, tree shadows, lights, music, and tourists of all skin colors in the hotel, the feeling of returning to a normal life is overwhelming, which is really good.” Gui Hua said.

Yuthasak, director of the Thailand National Tourism Administration, said that 2023 is the year of tourism in Thailand, and the number of tourists is expected to reach 25 million. China is an important source of tourists. “As the outbound travel of Chinese citizens resumes in an orderly manner, the return of Chinese tourists will help accelerate the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry and promote Thailand’s economic growth.” Yuthasa said.

Prepare enough medicines before departure Locals are very excited to see Chinese tourists

The Maldives and Sri Lanka, which are also famous for their sunshine, beaches and islands, also regard China as an important source of international tourists.

In mid-December last year, seeing the news of the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, Lin Jing from Xiamen immediately started planning outbound travel. At that time, nucleic acid testing for all staff was no longer carried out in the country. He did not expect that the country would soon announce that it would no longer conduct centralized quarantine for entry from January 8.

Lin Jing set off on December 21 last year, just before Christmas, air tickets and hotels are very expensive, and there are not many flight options.

After various comparisons, Lin Jing and his family finally chose Maldives as the first stop of their outbound travel. “The price is more expensive than before, but not too expensive,” she said.

“I was very excited when I landed. This is the first time I have stepped out of the country after three years.” Because he hadn’t completely let go when he set off, Lin Jing was worried that he would be released when he left the customs, but the whole The customs clearance process was very smooth.

Lin Jing is a travel expert in the eyes of friends. He used to travel to many countries every year. “The last time I went abroad was during the National Day holiday in 2019, when I went to Europe.” Although he hasn’t been abroad for three years, Lin Jing has visited many places in China, including Xinjiang and Tibet. She was originally scheduled to go to Hokkaido in 2020, but was forced to cancel after the outbreak.

When they arrived in the Maldives, the locals often asked them where they were from. When Lin Jing told them that they were from China, the locals were very excited. “They told us that they have many Chinese guests and friends, but they haven’t come out for three years. We are the first group of people they saw coming from China.” Lin Jing said.

After 10 days in the Maldives, Lin Jing and her sister took their son and nephew and chose to transfer to Sri Lanka. Maldives is an island vacation, and Sri Lanka is a cultural trip. The characteristics of the two countries are quite different, but they can complement each other. “We heard before that if you want to take your children to experience nature, have close contact with animals, and go on some adventures, you must choose Sri Lanka, so we came here.”

Getting a visa to Sri Lanka is also very simple. Lin Jing said that he only needs to apply for an electronic travel visa (ETA) online. She said that the visas for four people were completed in five minutes, and the whole process was very smooth.

Prices in Sri Lanka are very low, and cultural programs are very rich, which Lin Jing did not expect at the beginning. “But this time I came to Sri Lanka and found that there are very few Chinese. We are the first batch of Chinese to go to Sri Lanka.”

The local residents are very hospitable. When climbing Lion Rock in Sri Lanka, many local residents, students, and tourists from Europe, America, and Japan would say “Ni Hao” in Chinese when they saw Lin Jing. “As the only Chinese at that time, we were actually very proud. I felt that they had a very good impression of China and were very friendly to us. At that moment, there was indeed a feeling of ‘proud to be Chinese’.” she says.

Lin Jing’s son and nephew specially put on T-shirts with “SRI LANKA” written on them. In the national park, the two children were very excited to have close contact with elephants, peacocks, porcupines, crocodiles and sika deer. Lin Jing’s 10-year-old nephew had a great time. He said, “Sri Lanka has so many animals. It deserves to be the best travel destination in 2019.”

Lin Jing’s son played and learned while traveling. In Kandy, he also participated in the World Youth Olympiad Mathematics Competition and won the gold medal in the finals in China. Lin Jing said his son was very happy, and even said, “Sri Lanka is my blessed land.”

“In fact, we must be worried about being infected during the trip.” Lin Jing said that before departure, she and her family prepared a large package of medicines and supplies, including ibuprofen, Lianhua Qingwen, antigen reagents, KN95 masks, etc. Insurance is also bought to cover the cost of treatment for the new crown. In addition to making sufficient material preparations, they also made sufficient psychological preparations, “Because many relatives and friends around me were infected sporadically at that time, so we probably knew what the symptoms were and how to deal with them, so we didn’t have a lot of symptoms. Scared.” Lin Jing said.

Although Sri Lanka is no longer mandatory to wear masks in public places, the locals are still more cautious and cautious about the epidemic. Sanitizers will still be provided at the entrance of hotels in Sri Lanka for hand disinfection. Lin Jing and his party could still see students wearing masks after school while driving. “This is not the case in the Maldives. Basically, no one wears masks on the streets of Malé,” Lin Jing said.

Every time she arrives at a stop, Lin Jing will share her travel experience to Moments, and many friends also follow her Moments to “cloud travel”, “Many people have not been abroad for a long time, and it is good to share our experience with them. .”

“This is the first time we have come to Sri Lanka.” Lin Jing said that he had checked the strategy before departure, but almost all the strategies were three years ago, and there was not much reference, so he decided to read it while walking. “The experience of the whole process is not bad, very smooth.” She said.

Local tourism practitioners start preparatory work for group tours

“Chinese tourists have always been our main source of tourists. At present, we have started the preliminary preparations for group tours.” Yang Shiyuan, who runs a travel agency in Sri Lanka, told reporters.

Yang Shiyuan mainly undertakes customized tours for small groups. She said that after the orderly liberalization of outbound travel by Chinese citizens, they have already received Chinese tourists who are traveling independently. Chinese tourists can also be seen on the streets of Sri Lanka, but the number is not large, and group tour tourists have not yet arrived.

This situation will soon change. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on January 20 that starting from February 6, 2023, national travel agencies and online travel companies will be piloted to resume outbound group tours and “air ticket + hotel” business for Chinese citizens to relevant countries. The pilot program is open to 20 countries, and Sri Lanka is also one of the first batch of destinations to resume outbound group tours.

Yang Shiyuan has already started the preparatory work for the team tour. “Our business has started to operate. Although the orders received are still relatively small, I think this is a relatively positive signal.”

Sri Lanka, whose economy is mainly driven by tourism, is ready for the return of Chinese tourists.

Yang Shiyuan observed that in the past, Sri Lankan hotels only provided ice water to tourists, but now Chinese tourists are getting more and more attention. Many places, including five-star hotels in Colombo, have begun to provide warm water because of the preference of Chinese tourists.

Sri Lanka’s “national tea” Ceylon black tea has also begun to quietly transform. As a country dominated by agriculture, Sri Lanka’s most important export product is Ceylon black tea, which is known as “the world‘s four major black teas” together with Keemun black tea in China, Assam black tea in India and Darjeeling black tea in India. “A gift to the world“. In Sri Lanka, people used to make tea with tea powder. Yang Shiyuan told reporters that in order to meet the needs of Chinese tourists, Sri Lanka also began to sell whole tea leaves.

There are also more and more local schools in Sri Lanka offering Chinese language learning. When Yang Shiyuan communicated with local school administrators, she learned that they are encouraging students to sign up for Chinese classes. “Now that Chinese tourists are coming back slowly, we can use this opportunity to learn Chinese well, and then welcome Chinese tourists, including how to communicate and get along with Chinese tourists.”

Sri Lankan officials also expressed their eagerness for the return of Chinese tourists. Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Palitha Kohona said: “Tourism will play a key role in our economic recovery strategy. China is the world‘s largest source of tourists, with 169 million outbound tourists from China in 2019. We hope Sri Lanka can become the preferred tourist destination for Chinese tourists.” He said that Sri Lanka should follow the example of the Philippines, France and Thailand and warmly welcome Chinese tourists, and the recovery of the tourism industry will increase Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings.

Before the outbreak, China was Sri Lanka’s second largest source of overseas tourists. In 2018, Sri Lanka received nearly 280,000 Chinese tourists, with an average of more than 23,000 Chinese tourists per month. However, after experiencing the serial bombings and the impact of the epidemic, Sri Lanka fell into an economic and social crisis, and Sri Lanka’s tourism revenue also plummeted.

By 2023, Sri Lanka has set a target of receiving 1.5 million inbound tourists. Yang Shiyuan said that Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is slowly recovering, and it is currently the peak season for tourism. “Now Sri Lanka is pinning its hopes on the return of Chinese tourists, which will promote the achievement of the annual goal.”

Not only Southeast Asian countries, Europe and the United States and other countries are also trying their best to attract Chinese tourists.

The Jungfraujoch, a ski resort in Switzerland, arranged Chinese Year of the Rabbit decorations and traditional red lanterns at the starting station of the cable car; in Montauban, a city in southwestern France, the Chinese Lantern Festival attracted many tourists. The staff said that they are looking forward to more Chinese tourists visiting cities in southwestern France and experiencing the culture and cuisine different from Paris; Harrison, the director of Tourism Australia, also sent a sincere invitation to welcome more Chinese to travel to Australia and experience the Australian style…

On January 30, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that during the Spring Festival this year, the overall orders of Chinese tourists for outbound travel increased by 640% year-on-year, and air ticket orders increased by more than 4 times. All countries are warmly welcoming Chinese tourists. “Whether it is tourism boom or consumption boom, it reflects the Chinese people’s yearning for a better life and their confidence in the country’s development. It also allows people from all over the world to see the strong momentum of China‘s economic recovery and the global significance of China‘s economic improvement.” Mao Ning said .

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also previously stated that after the Chinese government issued the overall plan for the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection and the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, the number of entry and exit personnel has gradually increased. Many countries warmly welcome Chinese tourists. Recently, the willingness of Chinese citizens to travel abroad has increased significantly, and the conditions for the resumption of tourism activities are more mature. Based on the principles of safety and order, China is starting a pilot program to resume outbound tourism for Chinese citizens, and the competent authorities will guide tourism companies to organize and implement it carefully.

Beijing News reporter Yao Yuan