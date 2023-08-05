many trains canceled or delayed

Lodi, 5 August 2023 – Rail traffic jammed on the R38 regional line Piacenza-Lodi-Milan. Because of a power line failure between stations Milan Rogoredo and Tavazzano, numerous convoys both from the early hours of this morning they have been canceled both on the S1 suburban line and on the normal section between Lodi and Rogoredo. Many long-distance trains also stopped in Lodi who suffered heavy delays, up to 100 minutes.

The technical failure that caused cancellations and delays between Lodi and Milan Rogoredo also had repercussions on the trains arriving and departing from Milan Central Station. According to Trenord currently i Delays in departures from Milano Centrale are between 10 and 30 minutes.

Circulation serious criticality

UPDATE ON THE PIACENZA LODI MILAN LINE AT 12.30

The intervention of RFI technicians along the line due to an infrastructure failure in TAVAZZANO and MILAN ROGOREDO caused delays of up to 100 minutes, cancellations and changes from the start of the service.

Traffic has resumed as normal, but cancellations and variations are possible due to technical needs due to delays.

Last trains involved:

– 24123 (SARONNO 07:38 – LAUD 09:07)

– 2156 (MANTUA 06:07 – CENTRAL MILAN 08:10)

– 2158 (MANTUA 06:42 – CENTRAL MILAN 08:42)

– 2157 (CENTRAL MILAN 08:20 – MANTUA 10:18)

– 10896 (PIACENZA 08:43 – MILAN GRECO PIRELLI 09:48)

– 24330 (PAVIA 09:39 – MILAN BOVISA POLITECNICO 10:35)

– 24127 (SARONNO 08:38 – LAUD 10:07)

– 24132 (LAUDS 10:23 – SARONNO 11:52)

LIMITED to MILAN ROGOREDO

– 24334 (PAVIA 10:39 – MILAN BOVISA POLITECNICO 11:35)

ORIGIN from MILAN ROGOREDO

– 24128 (LAUD 09:23 – SARONNO 10:52)

– 24337 (MILAN BOVISA POLITECNICO 11:55 – PAVIA 12:51)

Deleted:

– 2166 (MANTUA 10:42 – CENTRAL MILAN 12:40)

Circulation serious criticality

UPDATE AT 9.30

Because of a power line failure between stations Milan Rogoredo and Tavazzano, numerous convoys suffered delays of at least 30 minutes and cancellations.

At present, it has been established a replacement bus to Piacenza station, but not for Milan. Technicians are working to restore the use of the tracks.

For information, it is advisable to pay attention to the station announcements and monitors and to follow your train on the Trenord App by entering the ride number in the “Real time circulation” section.

According to the Trenord website, there it is‘list of trains involved:

– 2153 (CENTRAL MILAN 06:20 – MANTUA 08:18)

– 2154 (MANTUA 05:18 – CENTRAL MILAN 07:30)

– 3081 (MILAN PORTA GARIBALDI 05:56 – TAGGIA ARMA 10:08)

– 10455 (MILAN GRECO PIRELLI 06:33 – STRADELLA 07:49)

– 24117 (SARONNO 06:08 – LODI 07:37) will end the journey in MILAN BOVISA station

– 24119 (SARONNO 06:38 – LODI 08:07)

– 24122 (LODI 07:53 – SARONNO 09:22) will depart from MILAN BOVISA

– 24124 (LAUD 08:23 – SARONNO 09:52)

– 24129 (SARONNO 09:08 – LODI 10:37) ENDS IN MILAN BOVISA

– 24134 (LODI 10:53 – SARONNO 12:22) DEPARTS FROM MILAN BOVISA

– 10459 (MILAN GRECO PIRELLI 08:47 – PIACENZA 10:41)

– 10458 (STRADELLA 08:55 – MILAN GRECO PIRELLI 10:13)

