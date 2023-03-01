MarchOn the afternoon of the 1st, Mao Weiming, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, met with Miguel Mejia, general secretary of the Dominican leftist solidarity movement who came to Hunan for a visit.

Briuni Garavito Segura, Dominican Ambassador to China, and Qu Hai, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, attended the meeting.

Mao Weiming welcomed the guests and briefly introduced the situation of Hunan Province. He said that Hunan is the hometown of great men and generals, with a long history, a rich collection of talents, a solid industrial foundation, a complete industrial system, and green, ancient, red, and gold complement each other. At present, Hunan is fully implementing the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and strives to turn the grand blueprint drawn by General Secretary Xi Jinping for Hunan into a beautiful reality. The economy and society generally present a good trend of great development, rapid development, and good development. . Since Hunan and the Dominican capital region established a friendly provincial relationship in 2021, the high-level exchanges between the two sides have become increasingly close, economic and trade cooperation has continued to deepen, and the areas of exchanges have continued to expand. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between Hunan and Dominica will grow rapidly, and the prospects are promising. Mao Weiming said that there is no distance between friends, and neighbors are still thousands of miles away. It is hoped that General Secretary Mejia’s visit to Hunan will be used as an opportunity to further promote cooperation between the two places in the fields of modern agriculture, cultural tourism, medical care, media exchanges, etc., to achieve complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win results, and to promote China-Dominican relations. Make new contributions to development.

Mejia said that the close exchanges between the Dominican capital region and Hunan is a microcosm of the growing friendship between Dominican Republic and China. It is hoped that on the basis of good cooperation, the two sides will continue to deepen practical cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, culture, education and other fields, and promote friendly exchanges between Dominican Republic and China to bear more fruit.