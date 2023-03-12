the americans Angry return to the Spanish stages with an extensive tour that will cover the entire Peninsula during the next april.

The dates of the concerts in April are: Thursday 20 in Vigo (Masterclub)he viernes 21 in Bilbao (Café Antzokia Wop)he Saturday 22 in Mallorca (TBC)he Tuesday 25 in Granada (Caja Granada Theatre)he Wednesday 26 in Madrid (Copernicus)he Thursday 27 in Zaragoza (La Casa del Loco)he Friday 28 in Valencia (Loco Club) and the Saturday 29 in Barcelona (La Textil).

Tickets are available at the following link. Brothers Dave and Serge Bielanko formed Marah in Philadelphia in 1993 and years later published “Let’s Cut The Crap & Hook Up Later On Tonight”, an almost acoustic album. Steve Earle became obsessed with them, signed them to his label, and soon after they recorded “Kids In Philly,” his first masterpiece that launched his musical career.

Now, Dave Bielanko reunites Marah again, but without his brother Serge, who has decided to dedicate himself completely to writing and abandon touring and music. Even so, it is a fusion of the best components of Marah: the veterans Dave Petersen (battery) and Adam Garbinski (bass/guitar), members of the best version of the band between 2004 and 2008, who will share the stage with Slo-Mo Burner (slide guitar/bass) and, to finish the team, a boy of only 18 years old, Gus Tritsch (violin/guitar).