MARANGONI Sustainability at the center of everything: obtained several nominations at the 2023 Recircle Awards – Companies

MARANGONI Sustainability at the center of everything: obtained several nominations at the 2023 Recircle Awards

MARANGONI Sustainability at the center of everything: obtained several nominations at the 2023 Recircle Awards

Marangoni, world leader in the tire retreading industry, was selected as a finalist in various categories at the latest edition of the Recircle Awards. The six nominations obtained by the group reflect its constant commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Specifically, the group obtained awards in the following categories: Best supplier of materials for reconstruction; Best truck and bus rebuilder; Best Earthmoving Rebuilder; Best Retread Accessories & Consumables Supplier; Best manufacturer of retreading machinery (TRM of the Marangoni group) and Best Director Matthias Leppert.

The Recircle Awards, renowned for recognizing achievements in the tire retreading and recycling industries, are seeing interest and attendance grow year after year. This growing enthusiasm reflects the dedication of companies and individuals to promote the circular economy, highlighting the common commitment of the supply chain towards practices oriented towards the efficient use of resources.

Expressing his satisfaction with these nominations, Vittorio Marangoni, Chairman of the Marangoni Group, said: “Being chosen as a finalist in so many categories of the Recircle Awards 2023 is a clear testament to our resolute commitment to providing innovative solutions to reduce environmental impact while guaranteeing top-level performance.“

Vittorio Marangoni continued: “We would like to express our gratitude to our valued customers, trusted partners and outstanding team members who have contributed by sending their nominations. As supporters of the Recircle Awards since the first edition, we are proud to be part of this prestigious event which celebrates the progress of the circular economy. Together, we will continue to advance a sustainable future.”

