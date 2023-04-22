Marathon car parking | Info

Vehicles must be moved by 10 p.m.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The Belgrade Marathon has announced the route of the streets along which the competitors will move. According to their website, the 36th Belgrade Marathon will be held on Sunday, April 23. The start of the race is at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Bulevar Kralja Aleksandra and Resavska streets.

PUK “Parking servis” appealed to all citizens, representatives of companies and organizations to timely move their vehicles from the route of the 36th Belgrade Marathon scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023. Parking of vehicles on the marathon route will not be allowed during the event.

Vehicles that are not removed from the marathon route, no later than 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, will be removed by “Parking service” crews. in cooperation with the Traffic Police. “Cars will be moved to the first free parking space outside the marathon route, for the purpose of preparing the route and for the safety of all event participants,” the website states.

LOOK AT THE MAP:

Drivers who did not have time to move their vehicle from the marathon route, and have the “Parking service” mobile phone application installed with the vehicle’s registration number entered, a notification will arrive about the location to which the car has been moved.

Drivers can get all information about relocated vehicles by calling the Service Center of the City of Belgrade at 11-0-11.

(WORLD)