Marc-Vivien Foé Prize: Who will be the best African footballer in Ligue 1? ~ Badalfohmoh

French public media France 24 » and « RFI » unveiled on Monday the list of players nominated for the Marc-Vivien Foé 2023 Prize. This distinction is awarded each year to the best African footballer playing in the French Ligue 1.

The prize will be awarded on April 30 by a jury made up of sports journalists and former footballers from both media. A total of 11 African players have been selected based on their performances to receive the prestigious award.

#1- Abdelhamid Younis, DF (Maroc / Reims)

The 35-year-old Moroccan defender is living his second youth at the Stade de Reims. He has made 34 appearances for the club this season, including 31 in the league. He scored a goal and provided an assist. He is especially appreciated for his defensive qualities.

#2- Valdemama, striker (Guinea-Bissau / Troyes)

The 27-year-old Bissau-Guinean striker scored 11 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Troyes in the 2022/2023 season. Mama Balde also made 3 assists.

#3-CAMARA Mohammed, Midfielder (Mali/Monaco)

This season, the 23-year-old Malian midfielder has made 31 appearances for Monaco, including 29 with the national team.

#4-DIALLO Habib, forward (Senegal/Strasbourg)

The 27-year-old Senegalese striker has finished winning at the forefront of the Strasbourg attack. His counter for the 2022-2023 season shows 15 goals in 30 league games, or 1 goal every two games.

#5-FOFANA Seko, midfielder (Ivory Coast / Lens)

A true executive of the Lensois milieu, Seko Fofana stirs up the lusts of the Greats of Europe. The Ivorian colossus has four goals and four assists this season for 29 matches played in the league with the Sang et Or.

#6-HAKIMI Ashraf, defender (Morocco / PSG)

Admittedly, the Moroccan side is not having its best season with the reigning French Champions. But his statistics justify his presence in this list. Indeed, he planted four goals and delivered three assists in the league with PSG.

#7-MBEMBA Chancel, defender (DR Congo/Marseille)

The Congolese defender poses as a real sentinel in front of the Marseille goal. At 30, he proves that he can do more than defend. He can also score goals, as evidenced by his six achievements in all competitions with the Marseille club this season.

#8-MOFFI Terem, attack (Nigeria/Nice)

The biggest transfer from OGC Nice, Terem Moffi, who arrived on the Côte d’Azur last January, has had a great season. The 23-year-old former Lorient centre-forward scored his 6th and 7 goals in the last 8 games with Nice on Thursday in the Europa League Conference.

#9-MUNETSI Marshall, milieu de terrain (Zimbabwe/Reims)

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean is one of Reims’ sensations this season. He has scored six goals and three assists in 27 league games.

#10-TRAORÉ Hamari, defender (Mali/Rennes)

Holder of the right-back position at Stade Rennais, the 31-year-old Malian has scored a goal and provided 2 assists in 24 matches this season.

11-SAMED Salis Abdul, midfielder (Ghana/Lens)

At 23, the young Ghanaian side has also established himself in this position. He is one of the players to watch in the coming years. This season, he scored 1 goal and distilled an assist.

So here is the list of African footballers in the running for the prestigious prize Marc-Vivien Foe. Do you have a favourite? Let’s talk about it in the comments.