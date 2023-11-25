Marcelo Criminal, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The political climate (current, a few years ago, or many years from now) can bring with it very diverse consequences, but none as unexpected as the verbalization of our media agenda in the singer-songwriter’s mouth. Marcelo Criminal.

Don’t worry, it is not that this illustrious Murcian artist has joined the ranks of any party, although undoubtedly his present prose has been influenced and marked by the situation that concerns us, and this has served as a link between the general and how concrete is his new full-length work, titled “The Last Betting House” (Sound Boy, 23).

Marcelo has a calm nature and successfully avoids the puddles that the press has wanted to put him in since his successful hit “The Day That Pedro Sánchez Died” came on stage in the middle of the election month. It means when it plays, but what prevails in its work is that endearing and customary sweetness of its stories, now collected in an extensive work of 22 tracks that, to the celebration of its director, go beyond the industrial canons that they try to impose on us. On the occasion of the launch of his latest album and the start of a series of dates in which he will present it, we chatted with Marcelo himself.

Before offering us the album in its entirety, you made a couple of previews as an EP that worked very well, what is the reason for this staggered delivery?

From the beginning I always knew that this was going to end up being an album and, in fact, I wanted it to be especially long. I wanted to fill the vinyl well and occupy those 45 minutes that an album in this format usually allows. When the time came to choose the singles and see the method of their release, the label advised me to publish the advances in triple form, mainly due to the high number of tracks that the original album brought with it. Therefore, it was fun for me to put these titles on the EPs, almost as a countdown, until I reached the definitive and last betting house.

“When it comes to making songs I must say that my desire has always been to tell things in a non-literal way”

Did it give you any respect to be involved in the publication of such an extensive album?

They’re not things I stop to think about too much, if I’m honest. I am more concerned about whether the songs are liked or not, and of course I am open to listening to the public’s opinion and judgment, but whether a product sells more or deters more is something very abstract for me. I’m not a marketing expert, but I will say that it doesn’t seem so radical to me to release 22-song albums today. It’s something that even amuses me a little and I would be happy to know that there are certain people who are still attracted to albums this long.

In a quick glance at the topics that make up it, it seems that you have been influenced by the political agenda more than ever.

It is clear that these are topics that continually guide our conversations. There are news programs with them and they are present in our daily lives. Personally, when I spend a lot of time thinking about something, it’s very likely that something will end up becoming a song sooner or later. I don’t know if in that sense the political and social reality has crept into my inspiration with a greater presence than on other occasions, but they are certainly topics on which I reflect regularly and in some way that is what I always try to capture in my songs, using a more or less original approach. That’s how I was inspired to make the previous EP about TV shows, for example. There is not so much an open awareness to make visible issues that are relatively important in the political-social imagination of the moment, but rather a desire to simply reflect what I and many other people think about during the day.

However, songs as popular and curiously current as “The Day Pedro Sánchez Died” are almost two years old.

When you look back, it is difficult to think if things were better before than now or vice versa, because frankly we are immersed in a reality in which from time to time things tend to repeat themselves. In that sense, it is interesting to see how we are surrounded by constant tension in which it seems that everything is going to explode at any moment, but then nothing ever happens. Instead, we only accumulate an increasingly tense and tense atmosphere, pushed to the very limit, and where those feelings that inspired this issue at the time grow, which are none other than the exaggerated hatred and extreme animosity that Pedro arouses. Sánchez in certain sectors of the population. I suppose that when I wrote that song things were not very different from how they are now, no.

And nothing more than Nacho Vegas has joined this proposal.

It was all the idea of ​​the people at Sonido Muchacho, who contacted Nacho’s team and decided to move him, until he himself accepted the proposal with great generosity on his part.

Do you know if the person in question has heard the song?

I can’t confirm myself as such, but I have my suspicions.

Do you think you have won in literality?

When it comes to making songs, I must say that my desire has always been to tell things in a non-literal way and ensure that my songs always retain that aura of mystery. I think I have always made songs based on that maxim and I have sought to make them open to interpretation. But it is true that after this album I have noticed the need not to necessarily and excessively fall into constant irony. Now I realize that I want to express a certain reality and eliminate that distance with the listener. Without having to make that mistake of twisting a song that was simple a priori. I don’t always succeed, but at least there is a latent desire to try to narrate my lyrics in a different way.

“The truth is that I don’t know what the secret is to being able to reverse this musical centralism in which we live”

Much has already been said about your references – and no, I am not going to mention Daniel Johnston in this interview – but do you think that the fact of studying Hispanic Philology has contributed to your way of composing?

The truth is that it is quite difficult for me to tell you if my university studies have directly or indirectly influenced my career as an artist, but I must say that from these I have developed a commitment to fiction that I try to reflect more frequently in my lyrics. . It is obvious that the singer-songwriter genre is firmly linked to the narration of one’s own feelings, to the point that the discographies of many of them seem directly like diaries of frustrations and very intimate feelings. For my part, and although obviously I also capture very personal things in my songs, I always try to make room for fiction in them. Honestly, I think fiction is more powerful than feelings.

We also see a little more electronic music, like in “Renovarse o Morir” or “Fran Fernández Fan de Flash”.

Well, you know, this record had so many songs that I just didn’t want them all to be the same. There are three or four songs that, yes, are very electronic, but perhaps to a lesser extent there were also them on other of my albums, do you understand me? This one, having more songs, seems to have wanted to go down that path more, but not necessarily. It is true that with each album I always try to challenge myself to expand the palette of sounds in my songs, not close myself to specific sounds and try new things. Learn continuously and evolve, although it does not necessarily have to be for the better.

And among those new things, I would say that there is also a more pronounced female voice.

Yes, that of Juana García from Enana Roja. Actually, she’s been involved in my songs for a long time. In fact, he recorded them at her house and she could even be heard on songs like “Perdona (Now Yes Yes)”. But taking into account that you are not the first to mention her as a prominent feature of this album, I suppose that unconsciously we have made more pronounced use of the choirs and, consequently, her voice has gained more presence.

Speaking of collaborations, what can you tell us about the album’s art-work?

Well, the cover is the work of the illustrator Anabel Colazo, whom I had known for a long time for having published several comics, including her most recent work, titled “Espada”, and it was precisely that fantastic air that inspired me to want She was the one in charge of this concept. I had in my head the idea of ​​representing on the album cover a kind of post-apocalyptic and at the same time neo-medieval world, where corporations took power from feudal lords, and I proposed this idea to Anabel, without much hope. because frankly I saw her as quite outside of my opportunities, but she loved the idea and contributed very gladly, for which I greatly appreciate it.

Marcelo Criminal grows and is liked more and more. Even so, you avoid the possibility of leaving Murcia and remain faithful to your roots.

Well, staying true to the roots sounds too epic for what it really is, which is simply living in my parents’ house. [risas]. The truth is that I don’t know what the secret is to being able to reverse this musical centralism in which we live, but I do want to think that in some way I am contributing to it by staying here. A small grain of sand, very local. I also don’t want it to seem like I’m accusing anyone, because everyone is very free to do whatever they really want, but it is true that if you are an artist, the first thing you can, you go to Madrid, because you are not doing much. to improve the external image of your city, right? But obviously, I am aware that centralism dominates us, that Madrid is the best starting point for many professionals and artists, and that, to be honest, I myself would have toured much more if I had lived in Madrid since I started in this . In the end, everyone makes their own decisions, and none of them are better or worse than the other.

Does Marcelo Criminal get what he deserves?

I don’t feel ignored at all by the industry, if that’s what you mean. I have never believed that I have passed up opportunities, or that I should have worked harder to achieve certain things, or that I should have been nicer to certain people. In fact, I’ll tell you that many of my favorite bands aren’t even a tenth as successful as I am. I release my songs with a large label with wide national distribution, they don’t hinder me from doing what I want, my albums are heard, they interview me, I play live and I get money… It’s not false modesty, really, it’s I can’t complain. This is already much more than what, unfortunately, many talented people in this country have.

