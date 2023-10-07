Marcelo Criminal, review of The Last Betting House (2023)

Get into the head of Marcelo Criminal is not easy. His lyrics, encrypted and full of mysteries that only he understands, do not work in his favor either. But it is precisely that kind of magical realism, free of literality and with one foot in the charms of the most mundane customs, that makes the discography of this illustrious Murcian a delight like few others in his generation. After having disengaged the television schedule last year and from his most personal perspective with “Half Message” (22) –an EP in which he paid tribute to some of his favorite shows, such as “To know and to win” o “First Dates”-, Marcelo is back with what is undoubtedly his most extensive work to date: “The Last Betting House” (Sonido Muchacho, 23), an album of 22 songs where he wants to explore the power of fiction like never before and, in the process, present us with a conceptual and very personal projection of a post-apocalyptic future closer to precariousness and medieval misery than idyllic utopia.

We can have the feeling that an album with a title like this and that also starts with that singular “How to Negotiate in Qatar” It may be impregnated with certain political and ideological varnishes, but the truth is that the verb of this Murcian singer-songwriter is closer to irony and acidity than to vindication or struggle. Without the slightest interest in positioning his prose at the service of any ministry, Marcelo uses the socio-political agenda of our days (the one that, like a certain piece of clothing, always ends up coming back) to give free rein to his musings and end up converting these into small pills of a minute and a half where the conjectures of a mind as particular and reflective as yours fit (“It seems to me that I am Karl Marx’s nightmare because I need a lot and I can hardly contribute,” sings in an emotional and personal way “Fear of Going Out at Night”).

Ironically, “Renewed or die” shows us with precision and from a very subtle drum machine his desire to break with the most sober palette of his sound and introduce new tones into it that provide greater lightness and dynamism to the fluidity of the album (pertinently explored more thoroughly in retro-futuristic themes like “Fran Fernández Fan of Flash”). But without a doubt, the album gains points as soon as the voice of Juana García from Enana Roja begins to pronounce her presence, accompanying Marcelo’s monotonous and contemplative insouciance in an unprecedentedly noticeable way (something he had already been doing historically in his career). of the aforementioned, but that we now detect with greater evidence in issues such as “Relaxing Music for Studying” o “Song to Cry”, where we definitely find new nuances that we hope are here to stay).

The listener can make multiple readings of an album of this magnitude, since it is the free interpretation that makes the narrative of Marcelo Criminal plays with brilliant results in so many different directions: we can stay with the literality of the narrow and cold story of “Examination of Consciousness”discover with pleasure the most rhythmic side of his work with “What do we do next?”“Another Night More” and the voice treated by “Labiodental”or enjoy the most morbid fiction with “The day Pedro Sánchez died.” Be that as it may, Marcelo’s voice is as personal as it is collective, and enjoying the definition of reality through his verses is a luxury.