“For an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality” is the theme chosen by the United Nations for the 38th edition of International Women’s Day 2023.

This year, the debate focuses on promoting gender equality through the use of technology and innovation.

I propose to you, an attempt to explain this theme:

In this galloping digital era, the new major information and communication technologies (NTIC) are connectivity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Big data. These have the potential to be a powerful force for change. They are the fundamentals for a world that aims for prosperity at the local level.

No need to necessarily move abroad to work – you can live in Cameroon and be employed in South Africa, for example. Acting in this way for local development, strengthening economic and social dynamics, becoming both an individual and collective actor. Utopia ! This model was delivered with its share of inequalities. It has come to reinforce the already pre-existing divide in scientific fields by amplifying stereotypes and prejudices targeting the female gender.

A bullet in the foot

The capacity to think, to create, to innovate cannot belong to a particular genre. Restricting women to areas deemed less cerebral is a mistake. Moreover, we have had the opportunity many times to realize this. Through the invaluable contributions made by women at all levels – economic, scientific and technical, among others. In addition, the fact that there are fewer women than men in certain fields can quickly lead to a lack of diverse perspectives and ideas. You might as well shoot yourself directly in the foot.

The theme of this edition highlights these inequalities and aims to promote the development of technologies accessible to all, without gender preference.

Quality in fairness

Concretely, this would mean, for any individual evolving in the digital world – also called the world of communication via innovative and immaterial digital technologies – in particular designing technologies with various users in mind and ensuring that they are inclusive and responsive to women as well.

Another important aspect of this theme is the promotion of women’s participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) or science and technology fields. This involves breaking down the barriers that prevent women from pursuing careers in these particular fields, such as unconscious biases and lack of access to educational opportunities.

It also means creating an enabling environment that encourages women to pursue careers in science and technology and provides them with the resources they need to succeed.

It’s not just about balancing the number of women in these fields and doing it 50/50 with the men, but about raising the skill level of the whole. Quality in fairness.

Ladies and gentlemen,

using technology and innovating to promote a fair, equal and reasonable inclusive world for ALL.