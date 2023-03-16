Nearly 2 hours of free show and a dozen live songs offered to the populations of ATT bougou, in commune VI of Bamako, the night of March 10 to 11, 2023. An initiative of the artist Abdoul Karim Diabaté known as AKD and his team, which is part of the festivities of March 8, International Women’s Day. The artist intends to perpetuate the approach, following this 1time editing.

From 11:30 p.m. to 1:14 a.m., AKD distinguished itself on stage, in the open air in a public space of 320 housing units. That night, he interpreted 9 pieces from his repertoire and that of his dear Father, Abdoulaye Diabaté.

Photo credit: Alou_P

An ambient concert

« Lakaré Nakan » was the very first song hummed by the artist AKD. A sound that tells the story of the artist himself, his personality, his social class and his title as the youngest of the family (Lakaré). A song that expresses the echoes of Lakaré’s arrival on stage.

Very well dressed with his bazin, as usual, AKD and his 5 musicians in addition to his two cowries knew how to manage their stage appearance for a good 10 minutes and continued directly with the song “ Kana n’djanfa “, in other words “do not betray me”, a love song.

This song of affection published for 3 years still continues to make thousands of views on the web, like all his songs for that matter. This piece allowed him, that night, to invite some fans to dance. Immediately, the public followed them and the atmosphere was there for clearly 8 minutes.

The title ” Koumasse launched shortly before midnight. This third piece, not too danceable however, sent the audience back to thinking. A neat and caring text, which evoked destiny and Divine supremacy. In other words, it raises awareness: Everything in its time is the key message.

Old times

Just after ” Koumasse a transitional period was observed. A way to allow certain guest artist friends of Abdoul to appear on stage. First comedians Garibou Fama, Papuan of renewal and Balamoussa Junior. The suite was devoted to three other young people, the rappers AB Men, Paopi Perfect et Great Abba which happened very quickly.

The passage of AB Men lasted only 3 minutes and the highlight of this time frame was the duet AB Men – AKD where we could see the young “ djeli rapping like the good old days.

After that, the artist performed his title “ I’m not doing it “, in which he visibly underlines what he does not like and what he hates: taking care of the personal life of others when we all have a private life, which we must maintain. A translation provided in complicity with one of his personal friends, Lasmo, a tall black man.

« Mussow »

In this last part of the show, two tracks were mainly dedicated to women. To know : ” Mussow ”, women in Bamanakan and magnet “, a famous sound taken from the repertoire of his dad, Diabaté. Another old title by Abdoulaye Diabaté was performed, ” Sassila Bamaba »

After paying a vibrant tribute to his eternal godfather, Papa Dahizon and his wife who were in the front row of the show, the evening was closed by the sound ” Bamako », the most famous title of the artist AKD on the web with over 6 million views on YouTube alone.

Finally, during this show, Lakaré and his staff deemed it necessary to pay tribute to the FaMA and to observe a minute of silence in memory of all our fallen soldiers. Can’t wait for the next March 8th.