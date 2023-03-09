Home World March, Super Fibra offers via SMS for WINDTRE customers
Some WINDTRE SMS campaigns are starting these days to promote the offers Super Fiber, Super Fiber & Easy Assistance e Super Fibra & Netflix even among mobile network customers.

Current offers

Here are some examples of the texts sent:

A special offer for you, don’t miss it! Super Fiber from 19.99E/month, modem included and 12 months of Amazon Prime. Call 800995159 or go to the WINDTRE Store by 11/03. GOOD TO BE WINDTRE! Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage, privacy windtre.it/miasup00

– From today Super Fibra for only 23.99E/month! Real fiber and modem included, plus immediately 200 GB per month for 4 months with FREE data sim! Call 800995159 or go to the WINDTRE Store by 11/03. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage, privacy windtre.it/superfibracd1

– A special offer for you, don’t miss it! Super Fibra and Easy Assistance, internet up to 2.5 GB + 3 interventions/year between plumber, electrician, appliance technician and 3 interventions/year PC technician (intervention value 300 Euros) for only 27.98E/month. Come to the WINDTRE Store by 11/03. Info, costs, withdrawal, modem, coverage and privacy on windtre.it/afcb0

– A special offer for you! Choose Super Fiber & Netflix from 33.99E/month, movies and TV series in HD, modem included and 12 months of Amazon Prime! Come to the WINDTRE Store by 11/03. GOOD TO BE WINDTRE! Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage and privacy windtre.it/sfnet33

