Marco Mengoni Eurovision 2023: what time he sings in the final. The videos

All of Italy gathers today around Marco Mengoni representing our countryEurovision Song Contest 2023 alla Liverpool Arena. The two semi-finals were held in recent days, but our singer was only seen for a few minutes during the first evening, that of May 9, in a presentation video and then on the sofa to chat with one of the event presenters and with other singers representing the Big Five, i.e. the countries that are by right already qualified for the final. And this is why Mengoni sings live only tonight, the day of the final, even if the videos of his performance are already circulating for a very simple reason: he did the rehearsals, which are very similar to the actual broadcast of the show, with lots of of costume rehearsal. Furthermore, during the rehearsals during which the singers perform for the expert jurywhose vote counts for 49.7% (against 50.3% for televoting), the celebrations that the artists and their staff intend to stage after the scoring.

What time does Marco Mengoni sing at Eurovision 2023 — Marco Mengoni this evening performs as the eleventh singer in the competition. His performance is scheduled for 21:06 local time, which is 22:06 in Italyis preceded by a short presentation clip and the song lasts 2′ 58″, are then left about ten seconds for the applause of the audience. Albina & Familja Kelmendi for Albania will be on stage before him, while after Mengoni it’s up to Estonia, which is in competition with Alika. See also Crimea explodes again!Explosion sounded on Kerch Bridge and Air Force Base, Russian missiles attacked residential buildings in Ukraine's second largest city, 17 killed and 42 injured | Russian-Ukrainian war | Rimea | Explosion | Kerch Bridge | Air Force Base | Explosion | Ukraine's Second Largest City | Kharkiv

How is Marco Mengoni dressed at Eurovision 2023 — In the videos of the dress rehearsals that were shown both during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest and on social media, Marco Mengoni wears black leather pants and a top giromanica decorated with pearls, hand-embroidered crystals and sequins in degradé colors that make the effect of a “metal mesh” mentioned in the song Two lives. And in the first test Marco wore a very similar outfit, with black trousers and a sleeveless top made of sequins between dark gray and black. Just like in Sanremo, therefore, Mengoni opts for a look always with a sleeveless top and obviously the maison always signs his outfits Versace, who has been following him for years. For the rehearsal of the parade with the flag, however, Mengoni wore tiger-stripe trousers, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, a half-black look that brings out the tricolor waving in his hands.

Marco Mengoni’s performance in “Due Vite” in Liverpool — Unlike many competitors who launch into choreographies and create a lot of “chaos” on stage, Marco Mengoni, also to respect the intimate mood of his beautiful song, is the protagonist of a very sober and elegant display. He sings freely in the center of the stage, without moving too much, but managing to express himself at his best with his voice, facial expressions and hands, while behind him, quite far apart, in the background and without ever stealing the show, there are two dancers.

The celebration during the awarding of points — The most awaited moment of the Eurovision Song Contest, in fact, is the one in which the votes assigned by each nation are communicated and it’s also the funniest. Well yesterday rehearsals were also made for the shots and the exultation of the singers who are framed when the jurors of one of the competing countries assign them 12 pointswhich is the maximum score. See also The safeguard clause has expired: the alarm of imports from Asia returns to the world of rice

Marco Mengoni at Eurovision 2023 with “Due Vite” — As is known, Marco Mengoni brings his own to the stage of the Liverpool Arena Two lives. The evening in which he won Sanremo 2023, when he was asked whether he would present himself at Eurovision with Due Vite or another song, he said he was undecided, but in recent days he has explained why in the end he chose to compete with the song with which he won the Italian Song Festival: “I had left a door half-open to be able to choose another piece, but doing all the calculations Two lives is the piece that best represents this momentso it’s only right to bring this song”. He obviously had to tweak the piece a bit to fit within the maximum three minutes allowed for any singer at Eurovision.

How to vote for Marco Mengoni at Eurovision 2023 — This evening, after all the singers in the competition have performed, the televoting. As is known at Eurovision you cannot vote for the singer of your own country, therefore from Italy we will not be able to vote for Marco Mengoni, but those who are abroad will be able to do it. It was Mengoni himself who shared on his social channels the telephone numbers to call or to send the SMS to vote for it with the number 11according to the order of release. You can also vote via the Eurovision App and via the website www.esc.vote.

Marco Mengoni’s satisfaction — See also iftar for members and friends of the LGBTIQ community | Info After yesterday’s rehearsals Mengoni said that rehearsals went “well”, but he didn’t mean “very well” because he claims that we need to conserve some energy for the evening of the actual finaland also because without an audience you can’t really give your best. Then he said that the balance of this Eurovision for him is “more than positive, very very positive: finally I can enjoy it and understand the importance of this event”. During the rehearsals you also got to meet Mahmood, who has participated twice in Eurovision and is one of the guests in the final tonight.