Marco Mengoni, first video from Eurovision: his performance is flawless

has finally taken off the highly anticipated Eurovision Song Contestwho will see Marco Mengoni among its protagonists.

The singer, who will represent Italy with his Two liveshas already qualified for the final night on Saturday ma Yesterday – during the first evening – a clip of his first performance from Liverpool was aired in the first semi-finals.

Il video immediately flew to the top of the trendsreaching beyond 250 thousand views in less than 24 hours.

His was an impeccable, perfect performancewhich left everyone present speechless.

We can’t wait to be able to cheer for him on the final night.