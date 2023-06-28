Marcus is an Inter player

Marcus Thuram’s first day for the nerazzurri ended with the signing of the five-year contract worth 6 million net. The now ex Borussia Mönchengladbach forward went through the entire process for a newcomer: after disembarking on a private flight at Linate, the 1997 class went to the Humanitas Clinic for medical visits, then went to CONI to get sports fitness. In the evening, with a little delay due to a deepening of the contract by the lawyers, the arrival at the headquarters in Viale della Liberazione together with his father Lilian to put pen to paper. Now all that remains is to wait for the official announcement and the ball passes to Inter Media House. Following the most important steps of Thuram-Day.

23.07 – Marcus Thuram has left the Inter headquarters after signing his contract with the Nerazzurri club

22.20 – Marcus Thuram has signed his contract with Inter until 2028 at the Nerazzurri headquarters. The French striker, awaiting the official announcement expected in the next few days, is now a new Inter player to all intents and purposes.

19.27 – Marcus Thuram has just arrived at the Nerazzurri headquarters, with his father Lilian, to sign the contract.

19.14 – Marcus Thuram’s lawyers are studying the contract that will bind the player to Inter. The signature could arrive in the evening, or even tomorrow.

14.58 – Marcus Thuram underwent sports medical tests at CONI have just finished. The Frenchman has left the structure and will go to the headquarters for the signatures in the next few hours.

13.53 – Marcus Thuram arrived a few moments ago at CONI for sports eligibility. Before the visits, the classic greeting to the fans present of the Frenchman, who had a Nerazzurri scarf around his neck.

13.34 – In these minutes, Marcus Thuram has finished the first part of his medical examinations at Humanitas in Rozzano and is now on his way to Coni for sports eligibility.

12.00 – With Thuram’s arrival in Milan, is a new attacking duo ready? from Lu-La (waiting to define the Lukaku situation) we could move on to Thu-La (Thuram-Lautaro): we talked about it today in the classic 12 o’clock broadcast with Alessandro Cavasinni and Raffaele Caruso (Click here to see the video).

9.50 – Thuram has landed in Milan. The French player passed the sliding doors of the Linate Prime landing dedicated to private flights and took the first usual photos before greeting the reporters present just outside the structure. He now he will carry out the first medical examinations at Humanitas.

