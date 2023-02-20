Home World Marcus Rashford no longer wants to join Manchester United
World

by admin
Marcus Rashford refuses to extend his contract with Manchester United, which expires in the summer of 2024, and officials at “Old Trafford” have already set the price for the 25-year-old player.

Marcus Rashford is in great form, with the United superstar scoring no less than 16 goals in the last 17 games he has played so far this year.

The English international is closely watched by Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain and, given that Rashford does not want to sign a new contract with the “devils”, they at least want to capitalize on him this summer, so they set his price: 130 million euros, writes the press from Albion.

Marcus Rashford also scored a brace against Leicester at the weekend in the 24th round of the Premier League to take his tally to 24 goals this season in all competitions in 36 official matches.

