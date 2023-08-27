Margaret Glaspy, critic of her album Echo The Diamond (2023)

It is quite clear that indie-pop, more guitar-infused, is experiencing a decade of strong revitalization thanks to a good number of female singer-songwriters with a firm, modern voice and very adjusted to the time in which we have had to live. This year there is a clear example materialized in the Boygenius album, that is, the union of three brave women, with excellent careers of their own, such as Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. But neither can we forget other names that are beginning to treasure a few albums to their credit, such as Sharon Van Etten, Courtney Barnett, Hand Habits, Caroline Rose, Adrianne Lenker or Soccer Mommy, among many others. Well then, it’s about time to write down Margaret Glaspy on that same list. Her third album finally confirms what she had previously pointed out, but without any flaws. With the right doses of emotion, sensitivity, tenderness, fierceness and strength depending on the subject.

“Echo The Diamond” it is a very complete album. A record in which the author forgets about her sunny native California and immerses herself in the streets of New York, her host city. But above all it is a work that treasures songs with an enormous melodic hook, despite its simplicity in execution. No bombastic arrangements, no electronic junk. Just the purity of the voice of Margaret Glaspy, guitar, bass and drums. Finite. Thus, he gives us topics as exciting as “Get Back” that treasures certain phrases such as: “When you’re dripping in your privilege, you don’t know the difference between what you want and what you need.” Touch. It is precisely because of reflections like these that he stated at the beginning that this army of singer-songwriters are subject to the times in which they live. Concerned about the future of society and the world. And they can do it with the same rage that Margaret shows in “Female Brain”, but also with a sweetness and amazing sensitivity like the one displayed in “Memories”. The most exciting song of the lot next to “My Eyes”, where our protagonist’s voice acquires the ability to act as a calming balm, when she asks us to look into her eyes because we’re going to be fine.

“Echo The Diamond” is an album that excites both in its first part, more guitar and rough, and in its second half where Margaret Glaspy It appears more timid and reflective. She masters both registers with the precision of the artisan who knows how to touch the listener’s fiber and capture her attention. So write down her name because this seems like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

