Margarita Kašiković, a Russian woman from Bileća, makes unique gingerbread | Magazine

Margarita Kašiković, a Russian woman married in Bileć, makes decorative gingerbread, specific sweets of different shapes, and for Easter she chose symbolic motifs – gingerbread in the shape of chickens, rabbits, colorful eggs and flowers.

Source: Srna/Milena Koprivica

She showed her love for handwork and confectionery, and from that she developed a small business – “Honey magic”so her gingerbreads are a frequent choice during many holidays.

Margarita says that her “honey story” began during the corona virus pandemic, when she completed several online courses on making sweets and gingerbread, but she also studied and practiced on her own.

“Gingerbread opens up a wide space for fantasy, imagination and creativity because they can be decorated with glaze for any occasion and holiday and become a unique gift for your loved ones. So I found in them the ideal combination in which I can express my love for handwork, decorating and confectionary”says Margarita.

She adds that three years ago, before the New Year and Christmas holidays, she decided to share her work with others and to make these interesting sweets to order, that she also created a page on social networks “Honey magic” where she presented her work and assortment, as well as the process of making gingerbread, and that she herself was surprised by the great interest.

He makes gingerbread from high-quality, mostly local ingredients, namely honey, butter, flour and eggs, and the combination of spices – cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves – makes them special.

“First, of course, I make the dough, which has to stand for a while in the refrigerator. It takes a lot of time to make the glaze for decoration – in order to get a certain density and the desired color. It is made and used before the actual decoration. I make the glaze on dry egg white so that it is safer and I add edible gel colors to it”explains Margarita.

The most interesting part is, of course, decorating the gingerbread, says Margarita and adds that she does everything gradually, it is often necessary to dry one detail in order to start with others.

“There is also a lot of manual painting using edible colors, over the glaze itself to make them look more realistic. But I also offer gingerbread with an edible fondant image, which can be customized as desired. The complete process of making one gingerbread, from baking to packaging, takes at least three days“, says Margarita.

She adds that the process of making decorated gingerbread is mostly very individual, so inspiration and ideas often come from people’s requests, which she coordinates with their wishes and the theme of the celebration, and says that for every holiday, he creates a holiday collection of gingerbread and an assortment from which you can choose a set package, which he also sends to other cities.

“For Easter, I chose symbolic motifs – there are gingerbread in the shape of chickens, rabbits, colorful eggs, carrots, flowers. In addition to being tasty and tempting, I pay a lot of attention to the packaging itself. I think that the overall impression is based on small details. That’s why especially I choose boxes, bows, some special stickers and small postcards, and there is always a small gift from me.”said Margarita.

Margarita is originally from the northwestern part of Russia, and her love for her husband, whom she met on the Montenegrin coast, brought her to Bileć.

“Here in the south of Herzegovina, I felt that people are much more open and friendly. It really means a lot to me to have a good attitude towards Russian tradition and culture”, said Margarita.

She says that she is already used to life in a small Herzegovinian municipality, that she met new friends and managed to learn the Serbian language, which was not difficult for her due to the similarities between Serbian and Russian culture and language.

(Srna)