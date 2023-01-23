Professor, if a football match were being played between Ukraine and Russia, what score would we be?

«Definitely a draw, but the real answer is that the first half is still being played….».

It was said that with winter the war would slow down, but what about?

“It slowed down but didn’t stop, unfortunately, as was largely predictable”.

“Lately, however, the Russians seem particularly aggressive in the field.”

“We must never forget that the means available to the Russians are certainly antiquated, but they are several thousand and therefore capable of putting the Ukrainian army in serious difficulty”.

And what about Leopards? Today Zelensky said that although they are not “alone” able to decide the course of the war, they are nevertheless able to motivate the soldiers quite a bit.

“The reason is simple. Leopards are quite possibly the best Western tanks in both command-and-control capabilities and long-range target vision. Made in Germany, they have a range of around 500 km and a maximum speed of 68 km/h. Equipped with a 120mm smoothbore cannon as main armament it also has two light machine guns. In short, compared to the means currently supplied to Zelensky’s army – which date back to the years prior to the Warsaw Pact – they can make a difference. Now, however, the question is all political.

Already. What can we expect from the EU foreign ministers meeting?

«If Germany gives its authorization for the transfer of these tanks, they could reach hundreds, but I repeat, a strong political gesture of unity is needed. Then let’s not forget that if they arrive they cannot be used immediately. First we need to do a training course for the Ukrainians, who have already shown that they learn quickly, but it must be done”.