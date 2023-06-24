Margelletti: “Prigozhin wants to replace Putin and win the war”

Professor Margelletti we are at the coup. What will happen now in Moscow and Ukraine?

“It is, of course, too early to tell. While it is clear what is behind Prigozhin’s choice. What happened in the Roman Empire is happening: the weakness of the king leads the leaders of the Roman legions to challenge the sovereign to take power».

What is Prigozhin aiming for?

“His goal is to replace Putin or at least support him. At the beginning, i.e. before the tsar spoke to the nation, one could even think that it was a concerted action, but from the very harsh words expressed by Putin “he is stabbing a nation in the back” it is clear that he was unaware of the coup and that Prigozhin is launching a very strong takeover bid on the Kremlin».

Do you want to replace Putin?

“At least to support him. Because he considers his action too weak on the war front. Maybe he would be satisfied with becoming defense minister at which point we would no longer have the traditional levels between political and military power but there would be a real privatization of the military tool”.

And what consequences would this have on the scenario of the war against Ukraine?

«There is also a nuclear arsenal to manage and Prigozhin is not a man with velvet gloves. The head of Wagner reproaches Putin for precisely this weakness, therefore, let’s draw the conclusions».

At this point, a reflection is also required regarding all European (and non-European) mediation attempts to speed up the peace process. Or not?

“Yes of course. If dialogue with Putin was impossible in Prigozhin’s vocabulary, this word does not exist at all”.

