Margot Robbie in Barbie clothes | Magazine

Barbi stil samo ona ume da iznese – Margo Robi.

Source: Profimedia

When Ashley Graham, the most famous plus-size model, received this title, everyone remembered Margot Robbie – the woman who was named the most beautiful in the world three times. Rightfully so, many say, because it applies to a person who takes care of their appearance. One of the highest paid Hollywood actresses once revealed that her nutrition and training in the first place, because he can’t stand the feeling when he knows he doesn’t look his best.

Margo is very busy at the moment. The world tour and promotion of the new movie “Barbie” is underway, and her fashion releases are responsible for one of the best designed marketing campaigns. Not only can you spot her “from a mile away”, but even fashion experts have wondered who can pull off pink editions so well and look like a living Barbie.

A Hollywood actress is the answer. She was the perfect excuse for the role she was given an incredible 12.5 million US dollars! Margo recently appeared in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and for this occasion she chose a sweet combination that could not pass without comment. The set is signed by the luxurious “Moschino” shoe, and the pink sandals by “Manolo Blahnik”. Margo paired the whole outfit with a heart-shaped purse, a bow in her hair and pink lipstick.

When it comes to Margot Robbie’s fashion style these days, stylist Andrew Mukamal has his fingers in the mix. The photos of each edition have traveled the world, and are completely copied from the original Barbies. Check out the releases that have been talked about for days:



See description

WHY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD DOESN’T TAKE OFF THE SAME CLOTHES FOR DAYS: She has the BEST REASON – these editions will be remembered!

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 1 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 2 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 3 / 10 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 4 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 5 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 10 6 / 10 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 7 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 8 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 9 / 10 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 10 10 / 10

BONUS VIDEO:

00:20 He had over 100 operations to become a HUMAN BARBICA Source: instagram/jessicaalvesuk

Source: instagram/jessicaalvesuk

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

