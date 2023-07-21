María Corina Machado denounces regime’s blockade of her electoral campaign

María Corina Machado, the opposition candidate for Vente Venezuela, has denounced the blockade of a route by the Nicolás Maduro regime in an attempt to sabotage her electoral campaign. While heading to Valle de La Pascua, she encountered armed groups blocking the road to prevent her from reaching the destination. Machado expressed her frustration and stated that this act only exposes the nervousness of the ruling party. She further emphasized her commitment to the Venezuelan people and condemned the regime’s use of violence. Despite the obstacles, Machado managed to evade the blockade and arrive in Valle de La Pascua, where she was welcomed by the joyful and enthusiastic support of the people. This incident is part of the ongoing persecution and harassment that Machado has faced in recent weeks, including disqualification from holding public office for 15 years by the regime. However, she continues to campaign throughout the country, challenging the Venezuelan Executive. In addition to facing the blockade, Machado has also been the victim of attacks by pro-government militants during her campaign tours. Despite these challenges, Machado has already started presenting her proposals, including the privatization of the PDVSA oil company and attracting foreign investment to overcome the crisis in Venezuela.

