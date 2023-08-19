Home » María de Juan, critic of her album Dramática (2023)
María de Juan, critic of her album Dramática (2023)

María de Juan, critic of her album Dramática (2023)

What power will he have? The answer is clear, a lot. The plot that Mary of John has concocted for her second album comes at the best time to be received, when there is a kind look at roots music in the whole new music scene.

The woman from Granada has found in the copla the perfect genre to find herself and she is going to do it “Vestida de Encaje”. “Dramatic” It has a movie story. The couplet was cinema and urban music is image. “Tattoos” and snails. Tango and rave. Then “I poison myself” in that sweet voice like anise and devilish like ecstasy. The fitting of pieces was the challenge, and it works, not a single rubble on the entire album, nothing forced, not even the meeting with Antonio de Arde Bogotá, the heartthrob. Saved the knot, the party arrives, The “Jari”, and “Avilipinti” are the uncover. Maria already says it, a dramatic night.

