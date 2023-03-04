It ended after a fierce competition third edition of The Voice Seniorthe musical talent created specifically for i singers over 60. During the evening the 12 finalists performed, three for each coach, chosen by the four teams of judges. The singers all proved their talent bringing the songs chosen by their coaches to the stage. To play for the victory as superfinalists, however, only four competitors found themselves. Ecco all the details on the winner and the final Of The Voice Senior 3.

The final

After the performance of the 12 contestants the 4 names of who would continue the race for victory were announced: Clementino was the coach with the most superfinalistsbecause in addition to Maria Theresa Royalwho performed with Anna Oxa, also passed Alex Sure. They complete the quartet also Paolo Piluso, from the Ricchi e Poveri team, and Lisa Manosperti from the Loredana Bertè team. Defeat announced instead for Gigi D’Alessioche dfter having triumphed last year was completely excluded from the final, losing all three of its competitors.

The final battle and Maria’s victory

In the final clash between the seeds of this edition, Maria Teresa Reale has chosen to perform with Alex Britti’s Oggi sono ioa bold and courageous choice, which however must have benefited her. Lisa Manosperti sang At least you in the universe of Mia Martinibrought home a tough performance with a good result. Paolo Piluso has revived Bella d’estate by Mangoe Alex Sure sang You Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC. Unfortunately only one of them could win, and after the performances the results of the votes obtained by each contestant were given: Lisa Manosperti got the 23.07thus ranking second, Alex Sure 23.04% and Paolo Piluso 19.70%. All very close votes. Instead, the winner of this edition distanced herself: Maria Teresa Reale actually obtained 34.19% of the votesthus winning the first place, e thus leading Clementino to finally enjoy his first victory come coach a The Voice Senior.