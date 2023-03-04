Home World Maria Teresa Reale triumphs at The Voice Senior 3: all about the final
World

Maria Teresa Reale triumphs at The Voice Senior 3: all about the final

by admin
Maria Teresa Reale triumphs at The Voice Senior 3: all about the final

It ended after a fierce competition third edition of The Voice Seniorthe musical talent created specifically for i singers over 60. During the evening the 12 finalists performed, three for each coach, chosen by the four teams of judges. The singers all proved their talent bringing the songs chosen by their coaches to the stage. To play for the victory as superfinalists, however, only four competitors found themselves. Ecco all the details on the winner and the final Of The Voice Senior 3.

Libero Magazine is also on Twitter
Sign up for free for all the latest news on TV and shows

The final

After the performance of the 12 contestants the 4 names of who would continue the race for victory were announced: Clementino was the coach with the most superfinalistsbecause in addition to Maria Theresa Royalwho performed with Anna Oxa, also passed Alex Sure. They complete the quartet also Paolo Piluso, from the Ricchi e Poveri team, and Lisa Manosperti from the Loredana Bertè team. Defeat announced instead for Gigi D’Alessioche dfter having triumphed last year was completely excluded from the final, losing all three of its competitors.

The final battle and Maria’s victory

In the final clash between the seeds of this edition, Maria Teresa Reale has chosen to perform with Alex Britti’s Oggi sono ioa bold and courageous choice, which however must have benefited her. Lisa Manosperti sang At least you in the universe of Mia Martinibrought home a tough performance with a good result. Paolo Piluso has revived Bella d’estate by Mangoe Alex Sure sang You Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC. Unfortunately only one of them could win, and after the performances the results of the votes obtained by each contestant were given: Lisa Manosperti got the 23.07thus ranking second, Alex Sure 23.04% and Paolo Piluso 19.70%. All very close votes. Instead, the winner of this edition distanced herself: Maria Teresa Reale actually obtained 34.19% of the votesthus winning the first place, e thus leading Clementino to finally enjoy his first victory come coach a The Voice Senior.

See also  Japanese media: Fumio Kishida "fastest" battle in Japanese history to elect prime minister-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Tunisia, in the streets with the largest trade...

Leotar and Igman played 1:1 in the Premier...

Nikola Jokić as a coach leads Denver’s time-out...

The fairy tale company returns to the Savio...

LIVE SERIES B PISA-PALERMO 0-1

Udinese-Atalanta / Tension for the Goddess: Gasperini argues...

Cagliari transfer market – Bomb on Bellanova and…...

Does China’s development trend cause concern for other...

When debts for accounts expire | Info

at least 17 dead- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy