Marian shrines hold prayers for this October Synod – Vatican News Vatican

The Secretariat of the Synod of Churches invites local churches from all five continents to hold prayers for the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops to be held in Rome from October 4th to 29th on May 31st. Various initiatives have been conceived by bishops’ conferences and dioceses, and the Synod Secretariat provides supporting documents in several languages ​​on its website.

(Vatican News Network)Local churches in Europe, Africa, Asia, America and other places offered special prayers for the work of the 16th Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on May 31, the Feast of the Visitation of Our Lady, which is the end of the Month of Our Lady. On the same day, Pope Francis tweeted on his Twitter account (@Pontifex) in nine languages, writing: “Today, as the month of Our Lady closes, people will celebrate the next pilgrimage at the Marian shrines around the world. Synod prayer. Let us implore the Virgin Mary to accompany this important phase of the Synod with her maternal protection.”

The Secretariat of the Synod not only invites the Conferences of Bishops, the Synod of Eastern Catholic Bishops and the Shrine of Our Lady to organize celebrations, contemplations and moments of prayer, but also makes available on the website of the Secretariat supporting documents in several languages, including prayers and liturgy manual. Its purpose is to make the people of God aware of the importance of the Synod process, calling on the faithful to accompany this journey with prayer.

The Spiritual Section of the Secretariat of the Church Synod has compiled a document on the theme “Spiritual Spirituality for the Fellowship”. The document reads: “Mary, the Mother of God, is always with us in our journey of fellowship, because she is also the ‘mother of the Church’; she is the mother of all the companions and disciples of her Son. Whenever we are on the journey When feeling lost, bewildered, or indecisive, we just need to look to her who shows us the way.”

Many bishops’ conferences have responded to this call, such as those of Italy, Romania, Germany, and the Malaysia-Singapore-Brunei Bishops’ Conference. For example, at 6:30 that evening, a special prayer of the Rosary was held in the Chapel of the Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima, Portugal, and broadcast through radio and television channels.

