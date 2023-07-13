Marija Ana Smiljanić on pregnancy and boyfriend | Fun

Marija Ana Smiljanić moved in with her boyfriend after a few days of dating, and now she is expecting a son with him.

Former participant of the Farm and Cooperative, Marija Ana Smiljanićshe announced that she was in a different state and that she was expecting a boy, after which she revealed some details about her other state and her partner, whom she had hidden from the public until now.

“I feel fantastic. I entered the fourth month. From today we will start thinking about the name, given that we know the gender. The most important thing for us, as of course for all moms and dads, was that everything is fine with the baby,” said the mother-to-be, who does not hide how happy she is.

“I hide my future groom from the public as much as possible, although I couldn’t not post a video of us together, because I a very emotional moment and the most beautiful day in my life. The future father won’t be angry,” said the former participant of the Cooperative, and also spoke about the wedding.



“We are not planning a wedding yet, but when the time comes it will be something completely different from the usual weddings and will probably take place in some exotic place. Otherwise, I am very happy with him even though we haven’t been in a relationship for too long, we started living together just a few days after we started dating. I believe that I have found my other half and the man of my life, who will be the best father of our child, and even children, God willing,” Maria Ana revealed.

