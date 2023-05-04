Home » Marija Kulić on Miljana’s gambling | Fun
World

by admin
Cooperative participant Marijja Kulić told her reality roommates what she went through because of her daughter’s addiction to gambling.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

There has been controversy many times about how much Miljana and Zola gambled when they were out of the reality show, and now Marija revealed what she went through because of her daughter’s cube – “When they were in Niš, they took everything from a private apartment to a pawn shop,” said Marija.

“How long did it work?” asked Ana Ćurčić.

Since she left the couple with him. Perica ran a plastic shop, he sees her entering the pawnshop with a TV. Everyone in Nis thought that he was taking from home. It was an apartment from Sinisa’s good friend, I gave all the money to a pawn shop and told them that they can’t give her anything anymore. Then I had to pull it out and put the TV back. I told all the usurers in Belgrade and Niš not to give her money on interest and that I will not pay it back because they have found a fool.” Kulićka continued.

Controversial former participant of “Zadruga” Miljana Kulić, after her disqualification, is once again enjoying her vices in the outside world. She was recently caught in front of a casino by the crew of the show “Paparaco lova”. She first borrowed money from her boyfriend Nenad Macanović Bebica, and later went to a casino with that money.

Marija Kulić about Miljana’s cube
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

